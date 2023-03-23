Mark Humes is seeking support from the citizens of Jefferson County in this year’s primary election. He is running on the Republican Party ballot for Jefferson County Commissioner.
“I am a veteran with 23 years of service in the United States Army (Active Army, Reserves in Brookville and National Guard in Punxsutawney). I was activated in 1991 for Desert Storm and was deployed overseas with a military police unit dealing with prisoners of war (P.O.W.).
“I worked at Clarion University of PA for 25 years as a police officer and worked with CNET (Clarion drug task force). I also worked as a Deputy Sheriff (full/part-time) in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. I have been a Brookville police officer since 1986 and was a member of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. Currently, I work as a School Resource Officer at Hickory Grove Elementary and Brookville High School.
“I consider myself a Conservative/Christian. I am also a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment.
“I received a four-year degree from Edinboro University of PA with a BS in Criminal Justice.
Humes has one daughter, Lexie. He has been a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for over 35 years, and is a member of the Firemen’s Club in Brookville. “I enjoy attending church in Coolsprings and Knoxdale.
“I have been serving the community for over 40 years, and it would be my privilege and honor to represent the residents of Jefferson County for the next four years as Jefferson County Commissioner. If elected, I promise to serve the residents of Jefferson County to the very best of my ability and be devoted to the position. I would greatly appreciate your vote in this year’s election.”