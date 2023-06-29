CLARION — The “I Love Clarion” celebration is scheduled for Monday, July 3 at the Clarion Mall with activities beginning at 4 p.m. and food vendors, craft vendors, children’s games, music and fireworks.
In order for this event to be successful, organizers need help. Volunteers are needed to help with both children’s games as well as run the chamber trailer selling drinks and T-shirts, etc. With enough volunteers, organizers want to keep the commitment to one-hour intervals. This will give those generous with their time a chance to help out, and then have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities with their families.
Organizers are also still looking for donations towards the cost of the fireworks themselves. So if you would like to volunteer at least an hour of your time to help make this a successful event, or would like to donate to help make the fireworks display a great show, contact the Clarion Chamber office at 814-226-9161, stop by the office at 650 Main St. or email tracy@clarionpa.com.