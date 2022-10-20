BROOKVILLE — Fifth-grade students at Hickory Grove Elementary School recently took their classrooms outdoors to combine one event into several lessons during a recent incentive day project.
Teacher Jill McLaughlin said the students “seized the opportunity to get outside on a beautiful fall day to participate in a nature activity.”
Students began their lesson choosing a “sit spot” to take in the nature around them. Some worked alone and others worked in small groups.
The lesson included drawing what they saw and using their senses to write about their observations.
Before returning to their indoor classroom the fifth-graders participated in a fall scavenger hunt.
Back in the classroom, the students used the items they had gathered on the scavenger hunt to create a work of art.