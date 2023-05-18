BROOKVILLE — Sixth-graders at Hickory Grove learned last week that it wasn’t easy to become a citizen of the United States in 1903. They were completing a study on Ellis Island by simulating a day at the immigration center.
“The sixth-grade wing was transformed into Ellis Island and students made their way through the different stations just as the immigrants did when they entered the doors of Ellis Island from 1892 to 1954,” teacher Jena Bish said.
Immigration officials checked the character, health, background and vocation of each person hoping to become a U.S. citizen. Immigrants who did not meet all the requirements were immediately deported.
“Each student was assigned a new identity for the unit. Preparing for their day at Ellis Island, students spent time researching information about their new identity and completing a workbook throughout the process. Some activities included researching and learning their language, converting their money to American money, comparing statistics from today to the year 1903, researching their home country and figuring out how they were going to get to their destination,” Bish said.
Sixth-grader Diana Smail arrived at Ellis Island as Katharine Stollmyer, an 18-year-old girl from Austria-Hungary. “It’s nerve-wracking,” she said. She came to the United States wanting to see her older brother, Joseph, but had already been deported twice. “I have no idea why I was deported, but I am hoping to make it this time,” she said. A short time later she was able to take her oath as a new U.S. citizen.
For their visit to Ellis Island, many of the students were dressed as they thought their immigrant personality might have dressed. Some of the “immigrants” arrived alone. Others were accompanied by their children or their husband or wife.
Many of the teachers and parent volunteers, who portrayed the immigration officials at Ellis Island, also dressed in costume.
The immigration simulation has been a part of the sixth-grade social studies unit at Hickory Grove for about 17 years.