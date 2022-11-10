BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new Executive Director – Jamie Popson, who has brought with her plenty of marketing knowledge from her previous positions.
Popson is from Toledo, Ohio, but has a strong love for Brookville, having raised her children here and become heavily involved in the community over the years. She first came to the area in April of 2000, following her mother here.
“My mom was born and raised here in Brookville. She moved away right before she graduated high school and then her father’s passing” happen. “She came back to be with family. I wasn’t ready to leave the nest, so I followed my mom back here and then started a family and I love it here,” Popson said.
In the past, she worked for the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, getting very involved with the community, and serving on the Jefferson County History Center’s board. Now, she works on marketing for the history center, and brings that same knowledge to the chamber.
She is friends with Ken Burkett at the history center, and said he talked her into serving on the board. Popson said she was an active member, attending meetings and events. When COVID hit, she was no longer employed with the visitors center, and Burkett approached her about doing the marketing for the history center.
While at the visitors bureau, she often focused on social media and website marketing, something she had previous experience with.
“I don’t have formal marketing education, that’s not what I went to college for, but I love it. I have a passion for it. And then at the same time, I like to think because I’m not from here, I have appreciation for the things in our backyard,” Popson said. “So, obviously starting with the chamber that is my biggest goal, I want to extinguish ‘there’s nothing to do here.’ I want to prove everyone wrong.”
She has been told by people that her passion is what draws many people in. She said the first time she saw an elk in person, she thought it was a statue until it moved. She was amazed by it, but said the people who live here sometimes find them more of a nuisance.
“...Just the things that I’ve learned. The tallest trees in the Eastern United States are in Cook Forest… That’s some bragging rights. Through the history center, the very first four-wheel drive vehicle, it’s mind blowing and people take it for granted. There’s a replica on display and it’s kind of neat,” Popson said.
She attributes her time at the visitors center to learning about her passion for marketing. She said this is where she “collected my passion.”
She said she hopes for the Brookville Chamber to one day be seen as a source or hub for the things going on in the area. She also would like to increase the networking opportunities the chamber can offer.
“We have a couple of mixers planned, and I’m bringing back the Eggs and Issues event. So it’s an informative breakfast presentation,” Popson said.
The first one was held recently on Nov. 4 with a speaker from National Fuel. She is also hoping for the chamber to get more involved in the Wheelers and Dealers project at the high school. This is still in the early stages, but she said she likes the project and is hoping to work something out for next year.
Popson’s other focus is getting the younger generation more involved in the chamber’s social media to help reach them with the events and possibilities in town. She sees the importance of social media and reaching the younger generation and is making this a focus.
Her children are teenagers right now, so she has been putting effort into showcasing more activities for teenagers in the town and at events. She said putting together a children’s area or games is easy, but making sure there is teen appropriate activities is a new focus.
“They’re the ones that are going to be talking about it,” Popson said.
Keeping up to date with technology is something she has been doing in all of her jobs since her first job out of college. Popson’s first job was working in a small doctor’s office that she helped to completely computerize.
“Everything was handwritten, everything,” Popson said. “I typed it all in, and then we have a system. And then he picked up doing a weightloss support group and I designed the slideshow for that. I designed all the paperwork and literature and the flyers… I didn’t even realize that I liked marketing.”
Upcoming chamber events can be found on the Chamber’s website or Facebook page, Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.