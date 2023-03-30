BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Todd R. Newcome and Jodi L. Newcome to Zachary M. Smith and Tabathe Smith, $145,000, Punxsutawney.
- S. Byron Holdings LLC to Mark A. Houseman and Kara L. Housman, $235,000, Snyder Township.
- Daniel A. Miller tr. and Abe J. Miller tr., Munderf Amish School to Albert C. Troyer, successor trustee, David R. Tyler, successor trustee; and Andy J. Tyler, successor trustee, Munderf Amish School, Polk Township.
- Rebecca Thomas and Ashley Davis to Bobby Pierce Jr. and Laura Nilles, $55,000, Oliver Township.
- Dave Faber to Daniel W. Johnston, $6,000, Heath Township.
- Patrick J. Toomey and Michele E. Toomey to Patrick J. Toomey III and Bailey A. Toomey, $1, Warsaw Township.
- Henry James Delarme and Susan C. Delarme to Michael J. Delarme, Winslow Township.
- Robert M. Beck and Andrea S. Beck to Robert M. Beck and Andrea S. Beck, Reynoldsville.
- Pamela Gelormino exrx. Joseph Korney Est. to Kelly Hartzfeld and David Hartzfeld, $116,000, Sykesville.
- Stephen P. Gula ex. to Travis James Beimel and Jessica Beimel, $125,000, Henderson Township.
- Joshua G. Burkett and Deanna J. Burkett to Jamie L. Shipman, $140,000, Young Township.
- Allan R. Byler and Erma A. Byler to MahlonR. Byler and Emma E. Byler, $70,000, Henderson Township.
- Walter W. Forshee and Marian E. Forshee to Walter W. Forshee Jr. tr and Marian E. Forshee tr., Walter W. Forshee Jr. and Marian E Forshee, joint revocable trust, Barnett Township.
- Kim A. Bodnar admin. Norma N. Brown Est. to Ryan Shuckers and Michael Shuckers, $91,000, Eldred Township.
- Kerran Dale Snyder to Redbank Properties LLC, $32,000, Punxsutawney.
- Roger L. Peace to David J. Miller and Rachel O. Miller, $29.35, Henderson Township.
- Robert F. Krajewski and Pamela H. Krajewski to Seth T. Bowker, $22,000, Winslow Township.
- Rhonda A. White and Scott D. Kelley tr. June L. Kelley Real Estate Trust to Scott D. Kelley, Eldred Township.
- Eliezer Cohen to Crystal A. Geraghty and Alvin Jay VanValkenburg, $267,500, Summerville.
- Susan M. Bradshaw to Andrew Evan Maddy and Erica Marie Maddy, $82,000, Brookville.
- Chris A. Vandervort and Kay L. Vandervort to RC Transport Services Inc., $27,900, Warsaw Township.
- Maracia S. Cook co-tr. and Lauren Rae Parsons co-tr. Margaret F. Stopp protector trust to Matthew J. Kaye and Stacie E. Kaye, $100,000, Barnett Township.
- Thomas S. Miller, Kristina Miller and Karen S. Poole to Ian Gregory Beiber and Elizabeth Sarah Beiber, $70,000.
- Constance F. Kiefer to Zane S. Lucas, Corsica.
- Richard W. Wise, Kathleen V. Wise, Benjamin R. Wise a/k/a Benjamin M. Wise and Natasha N. Wise to Richard M. Wise, Kathleen V. Wise, Benjamin R. Wise and Natasha N. Wise, Henderson Township.
- Danny M. Yoder and Elvesia C. Yoder to Melvin D. Miller and Ellen R. Miller, $100,000, Warsaw Township.
- C & K CoalCompany to Luke J. Lichanec, $500, Clover Township.
- Luke J. Lichanec to Luke J. Lichanec and Michelle Lichanec, Clover Township.
- Tracy LaLonde Jr. and Kelsey LaLonde to Tracy LaLonde Jr., Winslow Township.