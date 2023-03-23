BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Jason M. Sylvis to Lisbeth K. Hoover f/k/a Lisbeth Kathleen Sylvis a/k/a Lisbeth K. Daughenbaugh, Robert L. Hoover and Jason M. Silvis, Perry Township.
- Richard A. Baughman Jr. and Kimberlie D. Baughman to Jona Glen Ellsworth Stewart and Kayla Dawn Stewart, Winslow Township.
- Mose C. Troyer and Margaret A. Troyer to Henry C. Mast, Emma E. Mast and John C. Mast, $115,000, Warsaw Township.
- Robert R. McQuown and Marie L. McQuown to Robert R. McQuown, Marie L. McQuown, Melissa Beatty, Diane Sedor and Deborah Hetrick, Winslow Township.
- James E. Heid and Debby J. Heid to Robert Bush and Julie Bush, $129,000, Falls Creek.
- Michael S. Hoare to Charles F .Thompson and Patti L.Thompson, $265,000, Winslow Township.
- Robin S. Mitchell and Kimberly I. Raqybuck to Redbank Properties LLC, $3,278.96, Punxsutawney.
- William L. Frizzell and Deboah H. Frizzell to Michael Schilling and Jaime Schilling, $46,000, Winslow Township.
- Eugene G. Smith and Kathleen W. Smith to CandySchaffer, $45,000, Bell Township.
- J & N Timber Co. to Scott Andrew Ishman, $30,000, Beaver Township.
- Colleen A.Kerns andFrederick C. Kerns toBrookville Behavioral Health Inc. t/d/b/a Core Psychological Services, $259,000, Punxsutawney.
- P. A. Jackson tr. Hill Street Trust 323 to Martin W. Guthridge and Sharon A. Guthridge, $35,000, Reynoldsville.
- Kyle R. Haenel to Kimberly Dawn Bartley, $150,000, Summerville.
- Richard D. Ortz and Lisa M. Ortz to Haley Parrish and Dontae Constable, $170,000, Brookville.
- Debbie L. Reemtsen exrx. Sarah Ellen Jones Est. to Debbie L. Reemtsen, Falls Creek.
- Shana R. Garner n/k/a Shana R. Barnes to Thomas Barnes and Shana R. Barnes, Young Township.
- Chad D. Brooks and Sara L. Brooks to William J. McCullough and Suzanne J. McCullough, $95,000, McCalmont Township.
- Donna Hunsbarger to Robyn M. Moyer, Herman L. Schaffer and Marjorie J. Schaffer, $165,000, Brookville.
- Tonya Jo Walker to Bet Pick Properties LLC, $71,000, Falls Creek.
- Thomas A. Duttry and Cheryl Duty to Thomas A. Duttry and Cheryl Duttry, Sykesville.
- Randall W. Alderton and Sandra O. Alderton to Mfalissa L. Rankin, Christopher W. Alderton and Daniel J. Alderton, Rose Township.
- Carol L. Senior a/k/a Carol Senior to Benjamin I. Rose and Michele P. Rose, $190,000, Washington Township.
- Theodore Dubensky and Karen Dubensky to Dana Kerr, Carrie Savage and Christopher Dubinsky, Young Township.
- Theodore F. Dubensky to Carrie Savage and Christopher Dubensky, Punxsutawney.
- Richard W. Shields and Alicia Shields to Alicia Shields tr. and Richard W. Shields tr., Alicia and Richard Shields Trust, Beaver Township.
- Richard W. Shields and Alicia Shields to Alicia Shields tr. and Richard W. Shields tr., Alicia and Richard Shields trust, Snyder Township.
- Leonard Bash to Leonard A. Bash and David L. Bash, Warsaw Township.
- Nathan J. Ackerson exr. and Elizabeth H. Ackerson exrx. Daniel Pifer Est. to Christopher A. Miller, Heather N. Miller and John P. Miller, $18,500, Big Run.
- Jeffery K. Anthony and Paula J. Anthony to William H. Davis Sr., $20,000, Clover Township.
- Dominic Bevak and Ashley Bevak to Donna Hunsbarger, $190,000, Brookville.
- Rebekah D. Frampton to Jason B. McCauley, $114,500, Brockville.
- John J. Mizerock III to Redbank Properties LLC, $349,639.80, Punxsutawney.
- Mortgage Assets Management LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Todd Watt Inc, $25,000, Brockway.
- Megan L. Sheesley to Gary Shelley andTrudy Sheesley, $8,650, Perry Township.
- Donald Ray Cyphert Jr., Trishia Fiscus f/k/a Trishia Cyphert, Kevin Kahle and Roxanne Kahle to Lenny M. Lambert and Stephanie A. Lambert, $34,000, Brookville.
- Benjamin D. Coblentz and Alma J. Coblentz to Andrew A. Miller Jr. and Amelia B. Miller, Henderson Township.
- Barber Farms LM LLC to Wyatt Daniel Kulik, $162,500, Rose Township.
- Otto N. Schiberl co-tr a/k/a Otto N. Schiberl Jr. co-tr Allegheny River Irrevocable Family Trust to Joseph F. Aubel III and Terry Lynn Aubel, $150,000, Barnett Township.