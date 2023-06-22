BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has announced a new program aimed to help those caring for their loved ones with a Caregiver Support Group. Caregiving can be a very rewarding experience, but it can also place added stress on a caregiver’s life. This group will allow open dialogue between caregivers, licensed master social worker (LMSW) Kristine Santiso, and the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging staff to discuss topics related to providing care.
“Whether you are a new caregiver or have been providing care for many years, are in need of respite, advice on paying for care or just want to vent about the physical and emotional toll of being a primary caregiver, this group will help provide the support you need,” Executive Director Molly McNutt said.
The group will start on Thursday July 6, at 3 p.m. at the Heritage House Senior Center located at 4 Sylvania St., Brookville. The group will meet the first Thursday of every month. Please call JCAAA at 814-849-3096 to RSVP.