Senior citizens now have an opportunity to enjoy a free lunch each Tuesday at Eats and Sweets in Summerville. Learning more about the program, sponsored by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, at a meet and greet Monday morning at the restaurant were (clockwise from left) case aide Ciera Emery, Mabel Dunkle, Sandy Snyder, Terry Cassatt and Holly Wensel, options care manager for the JCAAA.