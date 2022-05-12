BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society has announced the launch of its new archives building in Brookville.
The Jefferson County Historical Society operates the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC) on Main Street in Brookville, a magnet for tourists and a source of pride for county residents.
“As the county’s designated Historical Society, it is our responsibility to hold and preserve the history of the county for present and future generations,” JCHC Executive director Ken Burkett said. “JCHC owns and operates our current two archive buildings, the Brady-Craig House and the Margaret Johnson Archives on Jefferson Street, the contents of which belong to the people of the community and county for research and to be exhibited. However, our existing archives are not visitor-friendly access-wise and have no space for a visitor research room.
“We are growing! The Brookville Borough recently offered the 1950’s era “Blews Hall” located at 314 North Pickering St., via a nominal cost, perpetual lease to JCHS. Blews Hall is next to the small church and was used as a dormitory and dining hall for church activities and receptions. After renovations of this 2-story building, we will be able to consolidate our current archives buildings (2503 sq. ft.) containing more than 60,000 items into this new climate controlled, secure building of 6100 sq. ft.,” he said
Burkett said the JCHS is kicking off a capital campaign to help fund this New Archives, Collections & Community Resource Center. “This is a phenomenal opportunity as this building will accommodate all of our archives, collections and county courthouse records in one all-inclusive facility. The timing couldn’t be better, as our current storage areas are now at capacity,” he said.
“We are currently seeking donations from area businesses via a direct mailing to help with necessary repairs and renovations which are projected at a minimum $186,000. When completed, we will have adequate spaces for offices, a Community Resource Center for research, archive (documents/photos, etc.) and larger items (collections) spaces, and a courthouse records room. It will also have a preservation/conservation space where we can process donated items.”
Burkett also said, “Family businesses are an integral part of our county history, from Pop-and-Mom shops to industrial. We hold records and artifacts of both past and present businesses. One Brookville business recently created a 100th Anniversary Book focused on their history and accomplishments by researching our archives and collections. Businesses like yours could also use our resources for marketing purposes.”
Individuals and families interested in contributing to this campaign are invited to donate at the History Center or mail a donation specifying “Capital Campaign” to Jefferson County History Center, 172 Main St., Brookville, PA. 15825. Individuals don’t have to be JCHS members to donate. Donations can be made online at jchconline.org or by credit card by calling the JCHC at 814-849-0077.
Businesses and individuals making significant financial donations will be permanently recognized by JCHC. For more information, contact the history center at 814-849-0077. It is located at 172-176 Main St., Brookville. Mailing Address P.O. Box 51, Brookville, PA 15825.