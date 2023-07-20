BROOKVILLE — A project begun nearly two years ago to preserve more of the history of Jefferson County became a reality Saturday morning when the E. M. “Jack” and Jean Parker Archives Building was dedicated.
Speaking briefly during the ceremony, Jean Parker said, “Thank you for giving of your time and showing your appreciation for your new Jefferson County archives building. It is now open and ready for you to find the history of your past treasures. It is now organized and easy to locate in the aisles.
“Credit belongs to many, many persons,” she said, “but first and foremost is our own Mr. Ken Burkett. He had the knowledge, stamina and realization of what was needed for our county. He was and is the backbone of what you see here today.
“We welcome you to your relocated and refurbished archives center.” Parker said her husband, the late E. M. “Jack” Parker, was approached in 2004 for a donation for the history center now located on Main Street. “Jack and I were hooked and after Jack’s passing in 2018, what could I do to keep the ball rolling for the county and the history center. This is your archives. I’m giving the glory to God.”
The new archives center, part of the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC), is located in the former Blews Hall on Pickering and Church streets in Brookville. Blews Hall was formerly the building used as a dining hall and dormitory by the Free Methodist Church.
Tracy Zents, vice-president of the JCHC board of directors, said, “This building used to hold dinners and receptions and act as a home to church camps, where parishioners would come from all over to worship and show fellowship to their fellow Methodistists. It is only fitting that this building, with so much history, be chosen as the repository of history for Jefferson County.”
He said the new archive center doubles the “square footage of our current Brady-Craig Building, allowing us to grow our collections into the future, to preserve the history of Jefferson County for many generations to come.”
The archive center includes approximately 6,100 square feet of secure and climate controlled space, a conservation and collections care area, a lab to be equipped with computers, scanners, and photo stations along with equipment for cleaning and proper archival storage containers. There will also be a research room and the public can now access tax records books being stored for the county.
“When we first came to look at the building, we saw the potential, but more than anything else we were intrigued by the grounds,” board president Eric Armstrong said. “If you look around we have grounds here that we can use for community and educational programs. We are already talking about some school programs, community programs, having people demonstrate their crafts. There are so many possibilities and we are very, very excited.”
“When you look at where at this historical society is today, it is a testimony to this historical society that the community trusts their memories to them. We are very proud to welcome this structure into the borough,” said Randy Bartley, Brookville Borough Council member.
Longtime volunteer Carole Briggs gave a brief history of the History Center, saying that “our purpose is to engage people of all ages in the history of Jefferson County. We encourage people” to participate in the many opportunities offered at the History Center, “to encourage an understanding of our past and present, and afford a vision for our future.”
Ken Burkett, who is retiring as executive director, said, “We have a lot of community support, and always have. We are a county historical society. Over the years we have been extremely careful in choosing what items to select. We try to create a history with every item that comes in, and that collection continues to grow.”
In recognizing volunteers and groups that helped make the project a reality Zents said, “Our countless volunteers put blood and sweat into this project and contributors donated what they could to support our mission, and the late Jack Parker and his wife, Jean, have supported the vision and mission of the history center in more ways than we can say thank-you.”
Plaques for their ongoing support of the archives project were presented to Jean Parker, the Wilma Gilstrap family, the Rev. Keith Darr and Carole Briggs, and the Corbin family, in memory of Stanley R. Corbin, U.S. Navy.
Following the program visitors toured the building and enjoyed light refreshments.
Anyone wanting to visit the new archive center should call the JCHC at 814-849-0077 to schedule an appointment.