BROOKVILLE — The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker in recognition of their exceptional service and significant contributions to the success of the Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) over many, many years.
Jean Parker accepted the award, presented by Traci Zents, president, and Kat Lyons, Operations director, for both herself and the late Jack Parker Jr., who passed away in March of 2018. This is the second year this award has been given.
The Parkers were there for the extensive remodeling of the historic Edelblute-Pearsall building into the History Center beginning in 2001 through the Grand Opening in March 2004. The first floor “Living on the Land” Gallery was established by Jack and Jean in honor of his parents, E.M. Parker Sr. and Genevieve (Fish) Parker. The couple went on to donate many artifacts and documents, chaired the Annual Giving Campaign in the past, and funded the Scripture Rocks Pavilion, dedicated in the summer of 2017. A member since 2004, Jean Parker became a Life Member in 2010. Their combined philanthropy continues.
The Arthur Altman Award
The Arthur Altman Award was presented to Art and Jo Schrecongost, in recognition of their service to the JCHS Board and operation of the Bowdish Model RR & Miniatures Diorama. They have been volunteering on the Bowdish Crew since 2011 when they became JCHS members. Art runs the trains using an iPad and explains to kids how he manages to run three trains at once and speed them up or slow them down. Jo passes out the Bowdish brochure and encourages kids to look for the list of animated people and creatures in the exhibit and find past and present miniature buildings. Every January, they take down the trains and track, clean them all, and make any needed repairs to the animations. They switch out buildings and people to give the exhibit a new look. Art is a train enthusiast and travels every year to a model train event in Lancaster County. “If it wasn’t for them (and fellow crew member Bill McCracken) we wouldn’t still have the Bowdish Model RR & Miniatures Diorama show!” Lyons said.
Kate Scott Award
The Kate M. Scott Award was presented to Dale Luthringer by Lyons in recognition of his contribution educating the public on the history of Cook Forest and Clear Creek State parks of Jefferson County. Dale has been the DCNR Education specialist at both parks since 2002. He is no stranger to JCHS. He led a guided walking tour of Cook Forest’s Old Growth Forest Cathedral for a JCHS Summer Membership Day in 2010. That same year, he became a JCHS member. His knowledge isn’t just forestry either, he can tell you anything you want to know. about the wildlife of these two parks and where to spot them, from eagles to otters, from fish to waterfowl. His research and educational programming includes remnants of 1880s mill races, grist mills and sawmills, and tanneries located along the Clarion River. “If you take one of his canoe/kayak floats, you will learn a lot of history along the way!” Lyons said. More recently, he is one of the JCHS presenters for the Hickory Grove 4th grade visit to Scripture Rocks Park each May, leading the tour on forest plants, past lumbering and current conservation techniques, and birds of the park.
Volunteer of the Year Award
New this year, the Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Wayne Kocher, a former board member and a JCHS member since 2011. Wayne has been instrumental in building bookcases that are needed for several donated collections in the Research Library at the History Center and for the voluminous County Record Archives at the new Archives Facility. He donates his labor while JCHC covers materials. Wayne also helps to move heavy artifacts and equipment when needed, like moving the P&S Steam Engine #200 Bell from the Gold Eagle Inn to the History Center, and the donated microfilm/microfiche machine from the prothonotary’s office to JCHC, wheeling it down the sidewalk on a handcart. Wayne was one of the main contributors to the P&S RR exhibit, as he had many artifacts and photos, being a Kocher family third generation prior employee of the P&S early on. “Unfortunately, Wayne could not be present for his award. We thank him for his continuing contributions,” Lyons said.
“After a wonderful dinner catered by Bo Lockwood of Red River Roadhouse of Clarion, a brief meeting and the awards presentations, the program for the evening commenced,” Lyons said. SFC Army Retired Steve Appleby, curator, Education & Programs at the Eldred World War II Museum, McKean County, presented “The Greatest Generation: Teaching Youth about World War II.”
“Steve is a prolific speaker and had the dinner crowd transfixed. A few older members who went through World War II were greatly moved – Bill McCracken spoke of his experiences at the end of Steve’s presentation. Steve not only covered World War II, but more recent wars as well, mentioning the Gulf War, Korea and Vietnam. He made it clear how these wars affected all of us – from the men and women in service at the time to the wives and families left behind here in the states. JCHS Members and guests who were in these other wars were also in the audience.
“His presentation was accentuated by the many artifacts of war that he brought with him, from canteens to weaponry. He gave examples of how he responds to youth who feign no interest, with stories that put them in awe. A very moving presentation by a deeply committed man, we are proud to have him at our meeting and will bring him back in the future,” Lyons said.