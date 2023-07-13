BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold an open house at the Charles Songer Family Memorial Exhibit Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds during fair week. Board members and staff will be on hand to take visitors on a tour of the many antiques, from farm equipment and tools to sleds and carriages, the Munderf schoolroom and the Sigel Post Office exhibits, and Agnes’ collection of dolls.
Tours will be given Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Staff member Kat Lyons said, “The Songer building is currently only open during fair week. We also will have information about the Jefferson County History Center and our JCHS Heritage Park (Scripture Rocks) and also books for sale and tickets available for items to benefit our History Center events.”
More information about the Antique Rifles and Indian Artifact Show and September Family Bicycle Ride event are available at www.jchconline.org.