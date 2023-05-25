BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board had an uneventful meeting Tuesday afternoon, running through the routine agenda quickly.
Present at the meeting were Jefferson County Commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley, and Chad Weaver on behalf of Judge John Foradora.
Absent from the meeting were, Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
The board briefly revisited the topic of the work release program again, after having an extensive discussion last month. Weaver said the new process for work release is “much cleaner,” and two weeks into the new process there has not been any of the issues that were had before.
“The timeliness of it is the casualty because now we’re holding things for an additional three, four, five days sometimes, but you can’t fix it all,” Weaver said.
During the commissioners meeting earlier in the morning, a motion was approved to relieve Zwick and Zwick Law Firm from representing Jefferson County in all matters pertaining to the Arcon Lawsuit against Jefferson County.
This pertains to the ongoing lawsuit related to the renovations of the Jefferson County Jail, which Arcon Contracting was contracted to complete.
“It’s been going on since 2019, we picked it up at the end of the election campaign for reasons. I personally don’t have anything to say about it. It’s been going on since 2019,” said Bullers, when asked for further comment on the lawsuit.
In November 2022, the county approved an agreement with McNees Wallace and Nurick LLC to provide legal services to the county in the defense of litigation filed by Arcon Contracting, Inc. and Crabtree Rohrbaugh and Associates arising out of the construction of the county’s prison facility.
The jail started April with 118 inmates and finished the month with 114 inmates. Of those, four were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 78 males and 32 females. At the end of April, 50 inmates were sentenced, and 64 were awaiting trial or hearing.