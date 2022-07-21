jean and mark
Mark Critz said he was honored to present this year’s “Friend of the Fair” award to Jean Parker, who continues to support many of the activities and projects at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The award was presented in front of Parker’s Prayer Place, donated to the fair in memory of her husband, E. M. “Jack” Parker.

 Patti Slaughter

BROOKVILLE — “You’ve got to be kidding!” was Jean Parker’s first reaction when she was presented the 2022 Friend of the Fair Award Monday afternoon at the Jefferson County Fair.

The award was presented by Mark Critz, Western Regional director for the PA Department of Agriculture. “This gives me great joy,” he said as he read the certificate, recognizing Parker’s “extraordinary dedication to the fair.”

