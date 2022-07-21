BROOKVILLE — “You’ve got to be kidding!” was Jean Parker’s first reaction when she was presented the 2022 Friend of the Fair Award Monday afternoon at the Jefferson County Fair.
The award was presented by Mark Critz, Western Regional director for the PA Department of Agriculture. “This gives me great joy,” he said as he read the certificate, recognizing Parker’s “extraordinary dedication to the fair.”
Parker and her husband, the late E. M. “Jack” Parker, supported and participated in activities at the fairgrounds for many years. “The horse pulls were a favorite event to attend,” Critz said. “During the past few years she has spent the six days of the fair on the grounds, greeting visitors and sharing the joys of being at the fair.”
Critz mentioned some of the other ways Parker has continued to support the fair, highlighting the donation of a prayer chapel on the fairgrounds, in memory of her husband of 34 years and one month. The prayer place was dedicated three years ago and is located at the front of the fairgrounds, near the main gate.
He said she “has come to be a part of the fair family here in Jefferson County and is so very special to all of them. (She) is the definition of selfless giving and dedication to community. The love that has been shown for our fair family is immeasurable” and she makes “sure the small details aren’t overlooked.”
He also mentioned her commitment to the community, her friends and her church. “She is known for teaching the correct way to give a hug — from heart to heart,” he said.
As she accepted the award, Parker said, “It’s all because of the grace of God.”
Critz presented the Friend of the Fair Award in front of Parker’s Prayer Chapel. The certificate was signed by Russell C. Redding, secretary of the PA Department of Agriculture.