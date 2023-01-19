BROOKVILLE — Jeffrey Pisarcik is seeking re-election as the Democrat candidate for Jefferson County Commissioner in the upcoming election.
Pisarcik is the son of the late Dennis and Donna Pisarcik, of Brockway. He resides in Sykesville with his wife Tammy and is the proud father of Jessica Poe, Ohio; and Kyle Pisarcik, Sykesville, and five grandchildren.
Pisarcik has worked as a full-time commissioner as promised when elected. Jeff currently serves as vice chairman of the Governance Committee for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
In 2017, he was appointed by the governor to serve on the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement Board.
He serves on several Jefferson County boards, which includes the County Library Board, Emergency Management Preparedness Committee, Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee, and Jefferson County 911. Pisarcik also serves on the Executive Board and the Audit Committee at North Central and past chairperson of North Central Board of Directors.
He continues actively serving the community in several organizations: Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus 956 Brockway, Knights of Columbus 995 Reynoldsville, Sykesville Son of the Legion, Sykesville Fireman, past Trustee at the Sykesville Eagles, Brockway Sportsman, life member of Brockway VFW, and chairman of Sykesville Friends of the Veteran’s Banner Project.
Pisarcik asks for continued support moving Jefferson County forward.
“The support from the county citizens, employees, and Row Officers has enabled the commissioners in keeping the county taxes low, while we work hard to keep our county out of debt by reducing and controlling spending. We need to continue to work with our state and federal legislators on the unfunded mandates placed on the county,” Pisarcik said.
His announcement of his candidacy for re-election noted that he is proud of the rehabilitation to all the county buildings and the upgrades to the 911 building, and will continue to protect the citizens and work with the county chambers and development council who work hard to rebuild and maintain the county businesses and workforce.
Pisarcik said he thanks the residents for their support in past elections and asks for their support in this year’s elections.
“I believe in county government and work daily for the betterment of the county. I will continue to work to remove barriers and help create opportunities for Jefferson County communities and industries. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as your commissioner and look forward to continuing working hard as we have more to do,” Pisarcik said.