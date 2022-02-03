REYNOLDSVILLE — Because of another intense snowfall, presentations scheduled for Monday evening’s board meeting at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) will continue into the February meeting, according to Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
The goal was to have some of Jeff Tech’s Skills USA and cooperative education students present at the meeting. As a result of the weather, three students attended out of the scheduled 15, said Fillman, but continued with their presentations.
Skills USA students competed in the district competition in Altoona last week, said Fillman, and those advancing will head to the statewide competition in Hershey on April 7.
Skills USA are “career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation,” according to the website, with contests beginning locally and then progressing to state and national levels.
Skylar Allshouse, who is a senior in the welding program, is a co-op participant and will participate in the Skills USA state competition, said Principal Missy Mowrey. Allshouse welds for Phoenix Sintered Metals in Brockway.
Lane Verdill, a junior in the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) program, participated in the HVAC competition at Skills USA districts, taking first place, and will move on to states in Hershey.
Verdill also said “Thank you” to the board for the opportunity to attend Jeff Tech, referring to it as a “great school,” said Mowrey.
Mason Swab, a sophomore in the computer technology program, presented appreciation gifts to the board.
“Each board member received a wooden kitchen utensil. The CT (computer technology) students engraved each of the utensils with a positive saying,” Mowrey said.
Fillman noted that there are 28 students in the cooperative education program at this time.
January is also School Board Recognition Month. A video was presented, said Fillman, to show appreciation for the school’s board members. Jeff Tech has a board made up of members from Jeff Tech’s various sending districts.
“We have a great board,” he said. “They ask a lot of questions. They’re very supportive.”
The board approved Jeff Tech’s health and safety plan, which hasn’t changed, said Fillman.
“We are trying to somewhat get back to normal,” he said, noting that masking among students remains optional.
The approval of the Practical Nursing handbook was deferred, due to the need to clean up some language in it, said Fillman.
A presentation on the preliminary budget for the next school year was also given at the meeting.