REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee members welcomed special visitors to its meeting on Thursday in celebration of the grant funds the school recently received for the Farm to Refrigerator Program.
In late November, Jeff Tech was awarded a $1.1 million state grant to “construct, equip and furnish a new facility” for this program, according to a press release from Sen. Cris Dush, Rep. Brian Smith and Martin Causer.
The Farm to Refrigerator Program will serve students looking to acquire skills for employment in meat processing, “addressing a shortage of skilled meat processing manpower” in the region, the release said.
Thursday’s meeting welcomed Sen. Dush, Rep. Smith and Constituent Services Rep. for Glenn “GT” Thompson Andrea Verobish, as well as Jefferson Co. Commissioners Herb Bullers and Scott North.
Jeff Tech also received Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for $1,100,000 for the development of this facility.
The school and its efforts to acquire this funding and get this program up and running were praised by the representatives who attended the meeting.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman noted that this is another substantial step in Jeff Tech striving to meet the needs of the community, and of its students.
There is a “high demand” for this type of meat processing training program, and it is considered a high-priority occupation, he said.
Reorganization
This was also the Jeff Tech Committee’s reorganization meeting.
Dr. Fred Park remains the president of the committee, and Bob Wachob of DuBois Area School District was elected vice president.
The other Committee members remain the same: Dr. James Brown, Jeff Ginther, Herb McConnell, Sam Armagost, Robert Cardamone and Chad Pearce.
Personnel
The committee also accepted the resignations of Electronic Systems Mechanic Kevin Kennedy, Special Education Instructor Breanne Deeb and Health Occupations/Medical Assisting Instructor Diana Smith.
Chelsea Clinger was approved as the new Accounts Payable specialist, and Nathaniel Keth will be hired as a computer technician.
Tammy Stansell and Lydia Holt were each approved as Jeff Tech substitutes.