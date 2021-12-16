REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s committee reorganized for the 2022 school year at the start of Thursday evening’s regular meeting.
The committee welcomed new member Robert (Bob) Cardamone, former executive director of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, and a “huge supporter” of Jeff Tech over the years, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Chairman Fred Park added that they are excited to see the unique experience and knowledge Cardamone will be able to share with fellow committee members in the future.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, superintendent of Punxsutawney Area School District and chief school administrator at Jeff Tech, was also recognized by Fillman and the committee. Fillman referred to him as having been a “tremendous resource” throughout unprecedented times.
Edward Ferraro, Jeff Tech solicitor, was also recognized for his 60 years as a school solicitor in the area. It was noted that he has had a “huge impact on local school districts” during this time. The committee honored him with a round of applause.
Park was re-elected as chairman of the committee, and Dr. James Brown for vice chairman. They were the only nominees.
Jeff Tech will host its regular committee meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in 2022, with the exception of the reorganization meeting. There will be no July or November meetings.