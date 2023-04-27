REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Operating Committee meeting reviewed the proposed general fund budget for the 2023-2024 school year, which still needs the approval of each of the sending school districts.
A brief enrollment update was provided by Principal Melissa Mowrey, reporting that enrollment for next school year has broken the 600 mark, totaling 602.
“We’re still accepting applications, going through them every day, so that’s pretty exciting,” Mowrey said.
As the budget was being developed, the enrollment was at 565, so numbers are subject to change.
According to the budget information provided by Sherry Hasselman, business manager, the total expected general fund revenue is $11,754,878, and the total expected general fund budget is $11,707,990.
“As always we try to point our budget decisions directly towards our mission. We are going to ensure that Jeff Tech students gain credentials that employers want, they have training that puts them on track for employment, and they are placed in those high demand career opportunities with knowledge and access to post-secondary continued education opportunities,” said Director Barry Fillman.
The entire budget is made up of five program areas, with the largest portion being the secondary programs and operating costs. This includes the costs for all the academic and CTE programs and support areas of the school, as well as facility and adult costs. The total cost for this area is $8.5 million
Fillman said one of the most important trends to consider with the budget is the historical increase in enrollment, providing a graphic that shows this increase. Since 2017, enrollment has increased by 66 percent. This increase has also resulted in the school adding its special education department, which was added in the 2020-21 school year.
Both driving this spike in enrollment, and as a result of it, the school has added its HVAC Program, which is full, a diesel mechanics program, which is a full two-teacher program, an additional welding instructor to that program, and developed a full-time engineering program. The school recently closed the computer network engineering program, but will introduce an electrical construction program next year.
Two additional support positions have been added to the auto mechanics and cosmetology programs due to their increased enrollment.
Regarding the electrical construction program, Fillman said there are projected to be 74 jobs available annually in the north central region over the next 10 years.
Other factors increasing the budget include inflation, technology needs, and utility costs, according to Hasselman. The school is currently partnering with the DuBois Area School District on a new natural gas contract to obtain volume discounts. The schools electrical contract expires in November 2024, and are in discussions for this contract currently.
Funding for the secondary program and operating costs is 77.12 percent from the sending school district. Vocational subsidies make up about 6 percent, and are based on the enrollment and earned by each school based on the number of enrollment in Jeff Tech. Other estimated revenue is state reimbursement, earned interest, miscellaneous revenue, making up about 14.6 percent and estimated federal revenue is about 2.25 percent.
Capital Projects
Debt service payments end in 2029, and the roof, HVAC system, boiler and other equipment replaced in the 2006 renovation will be 25 years old. Hasselman said a capital project plan projected to the year 2030 was developed to avoid incurring debt. The budget includes a $60,000 transfer to capital projects and an additional transfer to capital projects will be presented for approval in June 2023.
Another large project in the last few years has been the Farm to Refrigerator project. The school has received $1,125,00 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $1.1 million from state matching grant, and a donation of $2,500 from First Commonwealth Bank. The school will also utilize the Adult Program Fun Balance while pursuing the project.
The project is being prepared to go to bid, and the Fillman is anticipating construction beginning next year.
“This program will benefit adult students, but also our secondary students in the culinary program will be able to take part in the program to add these skill sets to what they already achieve in the culinary program. We also anticipate short-term courses for the community based around hunting seasons…” Fillman said.
Cooperative Education Program Increases
Also included in the budget presentation was data regarding the Cooperative Education Program through the school. The school currently has historically high numbers of student placement in co-ops. This data is captured every march to be comparative in the budget.
“You will see that last March we had 31 students on co-op and due to increased enrollment, but also increased partnership within the community we are now sitting at 63 students involved in our Cooperative Education Program receiving real on the job experience while they’re enrolled at Jeff Tech,” Fillman said.
The budget will be provided to each of the sending school districts to be voted on by ballot and returned to Jeff Tech.