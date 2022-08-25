REYNOLDSVILLE — A significant increase in recent enrollment was a highlight of Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) meeting.
Ahead of the school’s first day on Thursday, Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the 2022-23 enrollment number is at 543, which is 200 more students than Jeff Tech welcomed in 2018-2019 school year.
This information was very well received and commended by Jeff Tech’s board members.
The school’s orientation for new students was held Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m.
The increase can be attributed to several factors, said Fillman, with one of them being how hard Jeff Tech’s administration and staff have worked to stay relevant and meet the needs of the community and its students, who graduate “career ready.”
Fillman said he also believes the narrative of what good jobs used to be, such as working in a factory, has returned, with people realizing how much value and potential there still is in these career fields.
Although the school mostly welcomes students from the immediate area, Fillman said it has also grown to have students from other areas now, too, such as St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg.
Fillman said he also anticipates seeing huge growth in Jeff Tech’s cooperative education program, and students were already placed within the program throughout the summer. Co-op allows students to already work for local businesses and companies prior to graduation, many of whom have jobs lined up after they graduate.
With such a significant increase in students also comes the need to hire more staff, says Fillman. Jeff Tech has created additional instructor positions for programs, including social studies, science, welding and special education.
During Monday’s meeting, Fillman also introduced Jeff Tech’s new Assistant Principal Jenna Gaston, who was an assistant principal in Clearfield Area School District, as well as an art teacher in DuBois Area School District for years.
“I think she will be a tremendous addition for our kids and our school,” Fillman said.
The adult student enrollment number has stayed consistent compared to the last few years, Fillman noted, and he expects that number to also increase, as Jeff Tech’s Adult Accreditation will be presented to the State Board of Education in September, which they anticipate it will pass.
One of the most significant shifts after an accreditation is achieved is that institutions may then register their programs “Title IV,” making federal financial assistance available to students, according to the PDE. Students will also be eligible to apply for grants and other borrowing options that are available at four-year universities.
This accreditation will be monumental for the school, said Fillman, as any student who may be facing financial barriers can apply for further assistance.
The school is planning its “Sara and Safety Summit” training, which is open to the public, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 12. The event will feature experienced speakers who present on topics such as emergency response, personal security, cyber security, active shooters and hazardous materials.
These seminars, said Fillman, are intended to help keep schools and communities safe, informed and prepared.
Spearheaded by Principal Missy Mowrey, Jeff Tech is also starting a mentoring program in October. Each student will have a cohort, such as a teacher/trusted adult within the school, whom they can check in with regularly. This, said Fillman, is simply to check on the students’ well being and see how things are going for them, and address any possible issues that arise. More information on the program will follow.