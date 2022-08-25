REYNOLDSVILLE — A significant increase in recent enrollment was a highlight of Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) meeting.

Ahead of the school’s first day on Thursday, Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the 2022-23 enrollment number is at 543, which is 200 more students than Jeff Tech welcomed in 2018-2019 school year.

