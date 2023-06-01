REYNOLDSVILLE — Seventy-six seniors representing 13 shops were awarded diplomas during Jeff Tech’s Commencement program Friday evening in an outdoor ceremony held in front of the school.
Seniors were reminded that their graduation “isn’t just the end, it’s also a beginning. Live well and celebrate your successes.”
Valedictorian Madison May is the daughter of John and Rebecca Gervasoni of Punxsutawney. Enrolled in the advanced manufacturing shop, she participated in Math Club, CTSO, Dance Committee, NTHS, and Art Club, while holding various shop officer positions and served as senior class treasurer. She participated in SkillsUSA and Dog Pound Challenge at Jeff Tech and the Robotics Club at Punxsutawney Area High School. She plans to work as a machinist and volunteer as an advisor for the Robotics Club while attending college.
“Today is the first step into the rest of our adult lives,” she said. “If I had to pick one word to describe our class, it would be resilient. We lost the last half of our freshman year due to the Covid pandemic, but here we are. We got ourselves here, but we couldn’t have done it without the support of the people here today. Jeff Tech is a school of choice; we are leaving here with the skills and certifications that give us an advantage in obtaining our dream jobs. As we leave here today, never stop setting goals and striving to achieve them. In spite of trials and tribulations our class has faced, we also have a lot of great memories. Let those memories stay with you as you begin this new chapter of the rest of your lives.”
Salutatorian Mariska Isaac is the daughter of Annoria and Erik Schreckengost of Brookville. Also enrolled in advanced manufacturing, she was active in the Math Club, Art Club, NTHS, CTSO and SkillsUSA. She held various officer positions in her shop and also participated in the Dog Pound Competition. She enjoys being an artist, metal working and attending BCAT classes, along with spending time with her pets. She plans to attend college to become a teacher.
“Jeff Tech gave us shops which were like a second family. We worked together to accomplish many things. It taught us how to lead and when to follow,” she said. “You gave us opportunities our sending schools could not have given us. Not only did you support us, you helped us by giving us a comfortable environment that allowed us to be ourselves and more. The teachers, staff and administration helped us through all the real-life stuggles and losses. I want to thank our families for believing in us, for pushing us and most importantly, for loving us. We are Jeff Tech.”
Also offering brief comments during the program were senior class officers Halee-Jeanne Postlewait, president; Kayla Ceriani, vice president; and Steven Pierce, secretary.
Following the processional, Maria Hoch opened the program singing the National Anthem. Music was provided by Brandon Nichol.
Diplomas were awarded by Melissa K. Mowrey, principal, and Barry W. Fillman, administrative director, with Fred Park, chairman of the Jeff Tech Committee, accepting the Class of 2023.
Jeff Tech’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 ended in a shower of confetti as graduates faced their families and friends.