REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is among the top four finalists of Tomorrow’s Technician Magazine and WIX Filters’ 2022 “School of the Year” competition.
WIX Filters is a global manufacturer of filtration products.
The top four schools are:
- East Region – Jefferson County Vo-Tech, Reynoldsville, Pa.
- Southern Region – Nature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, Fla.
- Midwest Region – Davison High School, Davison, Mich.
- Mountain Region – Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, Utah
“2022 has given many of our nation’s automotive instructors a chance to resume doing what they do best, and that’s preparing the next generation of industry professionals for a career,” said Tomorrow’s Technician Editor Doug Kaufman. “Of course, that doesn’t mean challenges are over, but it has put them back into an understandable setting. Now, they tell us, they’re ready to make the most of every opportunity.”
“It is with great pride that WIX Filters, Tomorrow’s Technician, Babcox Media and O’Reilly Auto Parts have joined efforts to support the 2022 School of the Year Campaign,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager – WIX Global and US. “We received incredible nominations from schools across the country and the final selections were made based on the compelling stories the schools told about their programs in video entries, many of which were developed, produced and submitted by the students themselves.
“We congratulate all of the entrants and are very honored to support their goals of pursuing professional careers in agribusiness and/or the automotive aftermarket.”
The National Champion was announced during the Babcox Night of Excellence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, NV.
The winning school will receive:
- $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
- WIX Filters gear
- In-person announcement/celebration visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors (when safety protocols allow)
In addition to the top prize award, the second, third and fourth-place nominees will each be awarded $500.
WIX aims to find the best high schools or post-secondary technical training school in the country.
For more information, visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.