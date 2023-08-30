REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Operating Committee toured the advanced manufacturing shop on Monday evening before having the monthly meeting.
Committee members gathered in the shop with instructor Perry Neal and junior shop student Casey Rosman. Neal was a 1991 graduate of Jeff Tech. He went to work in the industry for 29 years, spending 20 of them at Acme, before becoming an instructor at Jeff Tech, and was named Teacher of Year last school year.
While working in factories, Neal would leave cheat sheets for the younger workers coming in to help them use the machines.
“I’ve made cheat sheets, and I was already making the stuff to help that young person once they moved on to their own machine by themself to have reference material to fall back on. So if he was on night shift and I was on day shift he’d have at least some reference” Neal said.
Committee member Bob Cardamone said he didn’t think children were being told about the options and opportunities at Jeff Tech at a young enough age. He suggested exposing children at the elementary level to vocations and trades rather than just exposing it to eighth graders soon to be incoming ninth graders to make such a decision.
“I come from Punxsy, the employers there are begging for employees and for us to keep those businesses successful we need to produce employees, and that’s what you’re doing,” Cardamone said.
School Director Barry Fillman said Cardamone “hit on something there” adding his own opinion that schools should take fourth and fifth graders to some of the factories, and not just to Jeff Tech. He said this would “really turn the light bulb on” for some of them.
Cardamone further asked Neal if he had any suggestions the school could be doing differently for recruitment. Neal said he went to the eighth grade recruitment events at the area schools and sent out recruitment letters to those students whose top pick is advanced manufacturing or welding.
“I think part of our challenge is changing the paradigm with the parent. They have to see the value, the life that you have after receiving the training, the employment opportunities, what the wages are, what the benefits are. Again, I think we’re missing that piece of it too,” Cardamone said.
The groups asked the student, Rosman, why he decided to attend Jeff Tech. He said his dad works at Symmco, and his first choice was welding, but toured the advanced manufacturing shop and grew to like it more.
Neal then showed the board some of the new machines in the manufacturing shop, including two new CNC vertical mills. She showed some point-to-point projects the students got from the internet to practice.
He said he and the math teachers collaborate on what they’re teaching, because he has to teach how to use the X, Y, and Z axis in programming some of the machines. He also said the micrometer is on wheels because it is used in so many different shops and moved around for demonstrations and lessons.
Neal makes sure to show the students how to complete a project using “old school” and “new school” methods to show the differences. He has also condensed the books into a practice book to be less overwhelming.
“I actually added the safety right into this book also, the safety quizzes, and then the first machines they’re going to run are the band saws, the drill press, and then the first project is a drill bit… Everything that we build, they can take out and use… But then also as they’re practicing these projects, I’ve got these NIMS Projects built right in,” Neal said.
The NIMS Projects are National Institute for Metalworking Skills, and are how the students earn credentials in the field. Again, Neal said he did this to avoid the students being overwhelmed with these projects once they reach their junior or senior year.
The committee moved right into the regular meeting following the tour of the shop, having the meeting in the classroom of the shop.