REYNOLDSVILLE — Recognized for outstanding achievements during the past school year were students and teachers at Jeff Tech. Certificates and pins were presented during the annual awards ceremony, held Thursday evening in the school gymnasium.
Teacher of the Year
Recognized as this year’s Teacher of the Year was Perry Neal, advanced manufacturing instructor.
The award is presented to a teacher who is nominated by the students. Comments from the students said Neal “helps with everything and gives good advice, is kind to us, walks us through learning step by step, is a hard worker and cares about our education and our personal problems.”
Employee of the Year
This year’s Employee of the Year award was presented to Heather Derise, honored because “her work ethic and professionalism are the embodiment of the Viking Way.”
The award is presented to an employee who is not an instructor, nominated by other employees of the school.
Derise was honored because she “goes above and beyond, is understanding to talk to, she is always smiling and she is an inspiration” to those around her.
Honor roll
Certificates for academic achievement were presented to students who maintained honor roll grade averages throughout the year.
Listed on the “A” honor roll, with an average of 93 percent or better, were 180 students.
Named to the “B” honor roll, with an 85 to 92 percent grade average, were 150 students.
Outstanding shop awards
Students recognized by their instructors as the outstanding student in each shop were:
- Auto Mechanics – Mason Bundy.
- Diesel Mechanics – Shay Gricks.
- Advanced Manufacturing – Austin Hadden.
- Auto Body – Deagen Huey.
- Cosmetology – Kennedi Lasher.
- Engineering Technologies – Chris Lengel.
- Computer Technology – Maria Hoch.
- Culinary Arts – Kayla Williams.
- Welding – Ethan Siple.
- Digital Media Arts – Hailey Macauley.
- HVAC – Joshua Thourot.
- Health Assisting – Gracie Carey.
- Building Trades – Hunter Raspe.
Student of the Month
Receiving the Student of the Month awards this year were:
- October – Sian Jackson.
- November – Halee-Jeanne Postlwait.
- December – Kirsten Morrow.
- January – Rylee Grimes.
- February – Michael Ford.
- March – Eli McConnell.
- April – Tyesha Lowmaster.
- May – Michael Coleman.
Art awards
Numerous awards were presented to art students by Art Club advisor Angela Dragich, including:
- Veterans Day Visual Arts Contest — Devan Odenbaugh, first place; Megan Deemer, second; and Mariska and Maya Isaac, third. Other students receiving certificates were J.J. Bartruff, Kristina Carnley, Ryan Davis, Kelsey Dixon, Mackenzie Greene, Rylee Grimes, Maria Hoch, Paige Morris, Ryan Peace, Paige Schilling, Audrey Schneider and Alexis Wright.
- Celebrating Art — Published in the Fall 2022 Celebrating Art book were Kayla Ceriani, William DeLong, Jessica Elder, Harley Geer, Maria Hoch, Halee-Jeanne Postlewait, Alexis Wright and Maclyn Young.
- Published in the Spring 2023 Celebrating Art book were Kayla Ceriani, Kelsey Dixon, Emma Orris, Halee-Jeanne Postlewait and Leigha Stahle.
- Congressional Art Contest — These students competed against other students in District 15 to have art work displayed at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. A perk from this contest is the gallery show at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts in DuBois. Certificates were presented to Kayla Ceriani, Kelsey Dixon, Brooke Kammerdeiner, Emma Orris and Leigha Stahle.
- Art Achievement Award — This award recognizes students for their creativity, outstanding work ethic, and being an unofficial art teacher assistant. Dragich presented the award to Tyesha Lowmaster for “always being the first to volunteer to help with anything.”
- Art Club — Seniors in the Art Club were presented certificates: Kayla Ceriani, Ryan Davis, Megan Deemer, Camielle Dinger, Kelsey Dixon, Jaxton Freedline, Mariska Isaac, Tyesha Lowmaster, Hailey Macauley, Jarred Mann, Madison May, Jade Mennetti, Kirsten Morrow, Emma Orris, Steven Pierce, Halee-Jeanne Postlewait, Hannah Runyon, Paige Schilling, Kaydence Tyree, Tom (TJ) Weaver, Jr. and Kaylee Wolbert.
Mathematics Team awards
The Jeff Tech Mathematics Team was established to promote the development and enhancement of problem-solving skills. The team integrates “what to learn” with “how to learn” and students develop positive attitudes towards analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers.
- Math Team members — Matthew Beard, Jessica Cativera, Rylee Grimes, Mariska Isaac, Maya Isaac, Sian Jackson, Melyna Kohlenberg, Shaliah Kohlenberg, Madison May, Hailey Macauley, Jade Mennetti, Gregory Poole, Joshua Thourot, Isaiah Truesdale, Kaydence Tyree, and Kaylee Wolbert.
- Mathematics League — Participating in the monthly competitions for the PA Mathematics League were Matthew Beard, Mariska Isaac, Maya Isaac, Madison May, Hailey Macauley and Isaiah Truesdale.
- Mathematical AMC — The Mathematical Association of America’s AMC 10/12 is an International Mathematics Competition with over a quarter million student participants. Jeff Tech’s top scorer was Rylee Grimes; Madison May, second and Shaliah Kohlenberg, third. Also participating were Jessica Cativera, Maya Isaac, Melyna Kohlenberg, Hailey Macauley, Jade Mennetti, Greg Poole, Josh Thourot and Isaiah Truesdale.
- Benjamin Freed Competition — Representing Jeff Tech at PennWest Clarion University’s 36th Annual Benjamin Freed High School Mathematics Competition were Jessica Cativera, Rylee Grimes, Madison May, Greg Poole, Isaiah Truesdale and Kaydence Tyree. Jeff Tech’s top scorer was Greg Poole.
DAR Award
This year’s DAR award was presented to Brookville senior Megan Deemer. Presenting the award was Eliane Knarr, representing the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Citizenship Award
The 2023 Citizenship Award was presented to Brockway senior Jonathan Bowser.
NTHS Awards
Recipients of this year’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) awards were: Jessica Elder, Devin Farmery, Michael Ford, Jaxton Freedline, Blaze Hoch, Mariska Isaac, Skyla Lingenfelter, Hailey Macauley, Jarred Mann, Madison May, Brady Mowrey, Halee Postlewait, Brice Reed Gump, Kaydence Tyree, Lane Verdill, Owen Walters, Parker Wheaton, Kaylee Wolbert, Austin Yoder and Kelvin Wolfe.
Dog Pound Challenge
Awards for achievement in the Dog Pound Competition were presented to:
- Matt Beard, Hailey Macauley, Jax Freedline and Sara White.
- Landon Bauer, Kobi Collins, Alexis Wright and Gavin Blazavich.
- Kaylee Nissel and Izabella Penman.
- Nick Highfield, AJ Hewitt, Michael Ford and Chris Lengel.
- Morgan Little, Harley Geer, Rylee Grimes and Lindsey Davis.
- Madi May, Mariska Isaac, Maya Isaac, Sian Jackson and Maria Hoch.
- JJ Bartruff, Caden Mesanko, Keagan Mesanko and Isaiah Truesdale.
- Kailee Powell, Ryhle Auge and MacKenzie Green.
Dare To Dream
Receiving awards from Penn State DuBois for this year’s Dare To Dream competition were Matthew Beard and Hailey Macauley, first place; AJ Hewitt, second; and Kobi Collins and Landon Bauer, third.