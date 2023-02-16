BROOKVILLE — Gratitude for the opportunity to attend Jeff Tech was given to the Brookville Area School Board Monday night by students who visited the work session to talk about their shops and experiences at Jeff Tech.
Twelve students, representing a variety of shops, briefly described their shops, what they are learning, competitions they participate in and their future plans. Several showed examples of their work.
Students participating in the presentation were Sonya Trayer, Maya Isaac, Mariska Isaac, Kloey Welsh, Emma Orris, Nick Highfield, Scarlet Fike, Kyle Lasher, Austin Yoder, Morgan Little, Kylee Anthony and Paden Trayer.
Emma Orris, a student in the digital media arts shop, showed a lip sync video she created. “Thank you for giving me this opportunity to attend Jeff Tech. I can finally pursue my dreams,” she said.
Tenth-grader Kloey Welsh is a student in the health assisting shop, preparing for a career in forensics. She said that while the shop “is more towards nursing, the teachers work a lot with you to find your path, where exactly you want to go, boost your confidence with what you want to do with your life.” She showed a model of the heart that is used in one of her classes, and demonstrated how to give a shot. “My main goal is to work in the forensics field. One of the opportunities (my teacher) got me was to go to Montana after I graduate to assist with the forensic analysis unit there. I would be there for two years and would come out with my diploma and all the degrees I need.”
Culinary student Nick Highfield said “we are really honored and privileged” to have Chef Steele, “who is very experienced, teach us. It is an amazing program and is an amazing opportunity to express ourselves.” Highfield said “cooking is therapeutic for me and Tech has opened up a side of me that I didn’t know I had.”
He talked about a recent competition where he was on a team with three other Jeff Tech students. “We proved that we can all work together as a team. That’s what Jeff Tech is. We are not just a bunch of students collectively in a building; we are a team. And that is all of us together. We are there for each other.
“Dr. Fillman is an amazing role model for us at Jeff Tech. He actually cooked for teachers and staff. The people there are all absolutely amazing — the instructors, the students, down to the janitors; they are all there for you. It is a privilege to be there; thank you.”
Mariska Isaac, who is enrolled in the advanced manufacturing shop, is now in the co-op program, working as a machine operator at Niagara Cutter. When she graduates, she will have eight certifications, including her OSHA certification.
“Jeff Tech has given me lots of opportunities,” said Morgan Little, from the HVAC shop. She said she recently competed in Skills, and in the areas where she struggled, “I had a teacher work with me one on one with me for next year, and I am hoping I go to Hershey. Our teachers are really great. You get to know everybody in that school and it’s really nice to have a big support system.”
Payden Trayer, Austin Yoder and Kyle Lasher talked about their experience at Skills USA, where they placed second with the table they made. Trayer hopes to pursue a career in underwater welding. “I want to work on rigs or bridges,” she said. Yoder wants to work on pipelines. Lasher told the board, “It doesn’t matter what school district you are from; you quickly make friends there. And the community around here really jumps for an opportunity for a Jeff Tech kid.”
Following their presentation, a mother of one of the students said, “Jeff Tech has been there” for her daughter. “When she had an anxiety attack, everybody was there for her — the staff, the principal, everybody. They did wonders for her, and she is succeeding.”
Superintendent Erich May introduced Jeff Tech administrative director Barry Fillman, who has “overseen an explosion in enrollment and programming.”
Fillman thanked the district for its “support of Jeff Tech. February is National Career and Tech Ed Month, which is a celebration about the difference career and tech ed makes in our communities and for our families and our students, and really, for the future of this country. I’m the privileged one that gets to spend my days inside the walls with these students, seeing what they can do, where they’re going in life and the victories they have every day.”
Following the student presentation, school board president Don Gill said, “I have said a thousand times that Jeff Tech is an untapped resource. You have just proved to us the value of that education. You are pursuing your dreams. You excel at what you do. Dr. Fillman is a guy who practices what he preaches. You don’t get that by hanging around; you get that by work ethic. He is showing you what is important.”
Board member Erin Schiafone told the students, “The fields you are going in to are invaluable; you are invaluable. You people are going to be the backbone of the country, because no computer and no robot can do your job. Thank you for choosing Jeff Tech, for being the people that are going to keep this country running in ten years.”