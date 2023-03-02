BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard from Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students from each of the sending districts during the meeting Tuesday for Career and Technical Education Month.
Students presented from each of the sending school districts, and one student who comes from as far as Ridgway to attend Jeff Tech. Each student came from a different shop and spoke about the unique opportunities they have received while at Jeff Tech. The students who spoke were the following;
- Nick Highfield of Brookville, Culinary Arts
- Nicole Weible of DuBois, Cosmetology
- Bryce Ansinger of Punxsutawney, Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Technology
- Paiden Trayer of Brookville, Welding and Metal Fabrication
- Morgan Little of Brookville, HVAC/Refrigeration
- AJ Hewitt of Punxsutawney, Drafting, Design, and Engineering
- Casey Rosman of DuBois, Machine Shop
- Otto Snyder of Ridgway, Automotive Technology
- Emma Orris of Brookville, Digital Media Arts
Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman first spoke to thank the commissioners for their support of the school, saying it’s been “a great relationship” since he came in 2015. He said the Farm to Refrigerator program has been “quite the project” and he’s excited to see how it’s going to go and it wouldn’t have been possible without the commissioners’ support.
“You guys show up for everything and support us so I want to make sure I thank you for that,” Fillman said.
February is Career and Technical Education month, a national highlight on the impact of CTE in communities and on students. Fillman said right in Brookville some of the large companies are ran and owned by Jeff Tech graduates, and the next generation of “game changers” are in the school now.
Nick Highfield was the first to speak, sharing that he’s been in the Culinary Arts Program for two years, and the importance he feels the school has to the students.
“I really just think it’s a great program because we get the opportunity to do something that we enjoy and something that we absolutely love. Whether it’s me in culinary arts, Nicole, she’s in cosmetology, Otto he’s mechanics. We all pursue something there that we can put into our future, into our careers, but also at the same time, something that we enjoy doing,” Highfield said.
He said he started cooking from a young age, and though he wasn’t very good at first, he progressed and saw Jeff Tech as an opportunity to truly pursue cooking. He spoke about the current culinary instructor at Jeff Tech, Jacklyn Steele, and the great role model she is for the students.
“As somebody who wants to pursue a career and build a business out of culinary arts, it’s good to have a role model there who we can really turn to,” Highfield said.
He further said all the staff at Jeff Tech is great for the students, right down to the maintenance, recalling the countless times he’s gone to various staff with issues they were able to help him with.
“It’s opened up a side of me that I never want to put away. It’s a creative, fun side that can really get engaged in what I’m doing. And while I’m getting engaged in what I’m doing, everybody else is getting engaged as well. And we are all exploring this together as a team and family and it’s really amazing,” Highfield said.
Also from Brookville, Paiden Trayer, a Weld Level II student spoke about how she believes Jeff Tech has benefited her. When she first joined the school, her plans were to join the Auto Mechanics program like her brother, but that changed after her aunt encouraged her to try the welding program during the summer. She switched to the welding program right before starting her first year at Jeff Tech.
“My plan for after Tech is to go for underwater welding. First get my diving certificates and then go to Seattle and get my underwater welding certificate, and just go from there,” Trayer said.
Morgan Little is a junior Brookville student studying in the HVAC/Refrigeration Shop at Jeff Tech. She said her shop teacher does one-on-one work with the students as much as he can. Little passed all three of the tests needed to have her universal license, meaning she can work on commercial units, and refrigerant units like a simple freezer.
She said the shop also works on soldering and working on drainage systems. She brought with her a soldering project she made in her tenth grade year during her free time.
“...All of our teachers are great. I think our programs are great. I never had any issues when it came to asking for help,” Little said.
She is planning to work HVAC while going to college, though she’s not sure what she wants to attend college for yet.
Emma Orris, the final Brookville student to speak, is a Digital Media Arts student who enjoys video production and editing. She said she has had three different shop instructors in her four years at Jeff Tech, and her current instructor encourages the upperclassmen to participate in a lot projects and contests around the country.
Orris is currently working on a video for CareerSafe video contest because she has the highest score in her OSHA class.
“I’ve come a long way into my years, especially coming from Brookville. I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I was back in Brookville and I figured I’d go to Tech mainly because my friend wanted to go. He ended up leaving and I ended up staying,” Orris said. “I’m really glad I stayed and I finally figured out what I want to do.”
Orris said she hopes to become an influencer of some sort, and hopes to become a YouTuber. She said communication skills are important to working as a group on projects, and she’s working hard to be better at this.
Jeff Tech Operating Committee Chairman Fred Park also attended the meeting saying, “It’s an honor and a privilege and it’s humbling to be a part of Jeff Tech.
“...You heard them talking about learning today. They were all learning, but it was different, every learning situation was different and that’s what I think education is all about,” Park said. “...and you can see what can happen when you take advantage of what’s there, they’ll do great things.”
Park later said Jeff Tech is all about the people, not the institution referring to all the great things students had to say about their teachers, and the work of the administration.
All three of the commissioners thanked the students for attending the meeting, and Commissioner Chairman Herb Bullers said the board looks forward to the presentation. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik commended Fillman and Park for their work at the school and wished the students good luck with their future. Commissioner Scott North added that he’s grateful the students are applying themselves the way they are.
Fillman finished by talking about the expected enrollment for next year, saying the school will approach 600 students.
“We’re definitely going to approach 600, we may smash it. Up from 343 in the 2018-19 school year. So that will tell you the remarkable growth and the opportunity is there,” Fillman said.