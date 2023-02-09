REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) new electrical construction program will be available to secondary and adult students in the region at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said there were many requests that Jeff Tech incorporate a program such as this one. The school is always looking for new and innovative ways to meet the needs of the community and the ever-evolving career world.
In January of 2022, the school’s committee of directors approved using capital project funds, in the amount of $93,379, to remodel the drafting/engineering area in preparation for this program.
Then, in March of last year, the committee agreed that Jeff Tech administrators could pursue approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for the program’s start at the 2023-24 school year.
In usual Jeff Tech fashion, Fillman said they have been working alongside area employers to bring this program to life for incoming students.
“We have worked with a tremendous group of local electrical employers to develop the focus and facility plans for the program,” Fillman said.
This instructional program prepares students to “apply technical knowledge and skills necessary to install, operate, maintain and repair electrically-energized residential, commercial and industrial systems, DC (direct current) and AC (alternating current) motors, controls and electrical distribution panels,” he explained.
Jeff Tech is also currently looking for an instructor for the electrical construction program.
“Instruction emphasizes practical application of circuit diagrams, use of electrical codes and includes blueprint reading, sketching and other subjects essential for employment in the electrical occupations,” said Fillman. “Reading and interpretation of commercial and residential construction wiring codes and specifications, installation and maintenance of wiring, service and distribution networks within large construction complexes are also critical components of the program.”
Fillman said now that plans and preparations are fully in motion, they are hoping to spread the word about the program for community members interested in an electrical-related career.
For more information, contact the school at 814-653-8420.