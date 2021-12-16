REYNOLDSVILLE — At the Dec. 9 regular meeting, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) committee members voted to approve several personnel items, including increasing the rate for substitute teachers from $100 per day to $120 per day.
Rhonda Ellinger, Kira Eckert and Jackie Canter were approved as substitute teachers.
Jeff Tech will also hire two cooperative education students in food service operations to work for four hours per day in the cafeteria.
Jill Mancuso was hired as an English/mathematics instructor, and Jessie Beck was also hired as a mathematics instructor.
Michael Keener will resign as diesel mechanics instructor as of Dec. 31, and English instructor Lyndsey Tamburlin will resign effective Jan. 7, 2022.
It was also recognized that Jeff Tech will increase its practical nursing program tuition to $17,500 with the part-time nursing program beginning in January 2022.
Both Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Chairman Fred Park noted that this addition of a part-time program will meet a need and provide flexibility for a larger group of students.
GrantsJeff Tech accepted the “American Rescue Homeless Children and Youth” grant in the amount of $5,872.
Jeff Tech will be partnering with the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation to apply for grants/donations that require a nonprofit organization status for eligibility.
Committee members commented that working with Brockway on this will be very helpful and will ultimately help students.
DonationsJeff Tech accepted the following monetary donations for its backpack program:
- Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of the Eagles, $250
- Polish Citizens Club, DuBois, $100
- Reynoldsville Elks Lodge 519, $50
- Donald and Regina Smith, Sykesville, in memory of Larry Kibble, $100
Other news Fillman commended Principal Melissa Mowrey and staff members for filling the school with Christmas cheer. He said he realizes this takes “a lot of effort,” and it’s been enjoyable for Jeff Tech staff and students to return to the normal Christmas experiences this year.
Fillman also recognized the new National Technical Honor Society inductees, naming each student and their shop at Jeff Tech. This is a big group of students, and includes St. Marys students this year, as Jeff Tech now accepts students from St. Marys Area School District.
It was also noted that students will be coming to committee meetings and presenting again, something everyone said they are very much looking forward to.
Jeff Tech will be closed for the holidays Dec. 23-Jan. 2.