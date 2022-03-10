REYNOLDSVILLE — As of Feb. 7, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) has become a primary institution in the area to offer a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) program that meets newly-implemented Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requirements.
On Feb. 7, the FMCSA launched a “Training Provider Registry,” an online database aiming to improve highway safety. This is the final step in “implementing new entry-level driver training standards for individuals to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) or certain endorsements,” according to www.fmcsa.dot.gov. Entry-level drivers subjected to these regulations “must complete the required training from a registered training provider before obtaining a CDL or specified endorsement for the first time.”
State driver-licensing agencies will now be using this information in the Training Provider Registry in order to verify CDL applicants have completed the required Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT), prior to the skills or knowledge test, according to the FMCSA.
Originally, this mandate was scheduled to go into effect in February 2020, but was delayed. Jeff Tech has been compliant and training students to meet this mandate since early 2020 through its Class A CDL Training Program, said Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy.
The school’s Adult Education department maintains a partnership with Barber Trucking of Brookville as of 2016. The CDL program is four weeks long, providing classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction, from when the individual earns their permit through licensure.
Benjy Smith, operations manager of Barber Trucking, said there are many positive aspects when it comes to the partnership with Jeff Tech, including that students have the exposure of an actual trucking company, as well as input from many professional drivers throughout their training.
Owner Joe Barber is a graduate of Jeff Tech, and enjoys giving back to the school and to the community.
They aren’t teaching them to “pass a test,” but rather to become quality, safe drivers. This mandate, said Smith, is a step in the right direction.
Barber Trucking provides the full-time instructor and facilities, as well as practice areas and routes for students.
Prior to this mandate, any individual could go to a driver’s license center to earn their permit and take their licensure exam with no training, Bundy explained. That requirement has now changed, encouraging creating more safe drivers and overall highway safety.
It’s important that drivers not only receive classroom instruction, but fully understand the equipment they are operating, said Bundy.
Locally, regionally and nationally, there is a very high demand for professional commercial motor vehicle drivers, she said, which makes it even more significant that Jeff Tech is preparing and shaping them through each step of the licensure process.
Individuals who are not given the proper knowledge and training can be more unsafe on the roads than those who are, said Bundy.
“Our goal has always been to produce well-rounded, well-trained, knowledgeable and safe drivers,” she said.
Jeff Tech’s CDL course is held constantly throughout the year, typically starting every five weeks. Its instructors have very reliable history and driving experience, said Bundy.
“Course topics include basic operation, safety and advanced operating procedures, vehicle systems and reporting malfunctions, non-driving activities, driving exercises related to basic vehicle control, mastery of basic maneuvers and procedures, movement, shifting, communications, observation, speed and space, safety, logging, documentation and an understanding of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) regulations,” according to Jeff Tech’s website.
Contact the Adult Education office at 814-201-9837 or email Bundy at mnbundy@jefftech.us for more information.