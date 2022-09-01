Jenna Gaston

Jenna Gaston of Punxsutawney officially became the assistant principal at Jeff Tech on Aug. 8.

 Submitted

REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) has kicked off the 2022-23 school year with Jenna Gaston as its new assistant principal. A Punxsutawney native, Gaston has an extensive background and certification in education. But, it’s her passion for schools and bettering communities that shines the brightest.

Ironically, Gaston says she was a quiet and unmotivated student when she attended Punxsutawney Area High School. After becoming a mother, she says, is when she realized she needed to invest in a longterm plan for she and her son’s future.

