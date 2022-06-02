Jefferson/Clarion Head Start Inc.’s Brookville 1 Pre-K Counts Program hosted a family flower planting day as a way to wrap-up its gardening study and to thank the borough and Jefferson/Clarion Head Start Inc. Main Office for sharing the borough building with the students and their families for this past school year.
The classroom will be moving to the education building behind the Presbyterian Church on the corner of Main and Valley streets for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jefferson/Clarion Head Start and Pre-K Counts Programs are currently accepting applications. For more information or to fill out/obtain an application for your child(ren) please visit: info@jcprek.com or www.jcprek.com or call 814-849-6758 (Toll Free number: 1 (888) 623-7735).