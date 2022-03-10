BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson Co. Commissioners approved several resolutions related to improvement projects planned for the county 911 center including road infrastructure, enhancements to the center, and the radio system infrastructure.
Each of the three resolutions passed were for applications to be filed with the Commonwealth Financing Authority for such improvements. Resolution 2022-04 is for $750,000 to be used for improvements of Service Center Road, where the 911 center is located; Resolution 2022-05 is for $1 million for enhancements to the 911 center; and Resolution 2022-06 is for $976,000 for the 911 radio system infrastructure improvements and connectivity.
Director of Community Development Ben White said the main concern with the Service Center Road is the increased industry and traffic seen in using the road.
“That road is in need of major repairs, with the industries that continue to develop in that area there’s a lot of traffic, and the road needs repairs, it needs a new drainage system installed, guide rail system, things of that nature. Basically, the reconstruction of that road,” White said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik pointed out this is the only road in the county that is owned by the county itself.
The money for the 911 center will be used for enhancements and security and structural issues, according to Jefferson County 911 Director Chris Clark.
“It will allow us to move more to the 21st century with the advent of next generation 911 and how all that progresses along,” Clark said. “Our consoles are currently 16 years old, with 24-hour abuse on them for that time period, they’ve seen a lot of activity over the years.”
Commissioner Scott North asked if the department has “outgrown what you have” which Clark agreed was the case.
As for the upgrades to the radio systems, Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents said the funds will be used for “upgrading for the entire emergency services radio communication system.”
He said the equipment the county currently has is between 15 and 20 years old. While the equipment still works, it needs upgrading for “P25 Compliant” which are standards that enable equipment or groups to operate with one another. Zents said by moving from an analog system for a digital one, the department is looking at the future and improving communication for first responders.
This project should also help “bridge communication with neighboring counties,” Zents said.
He noted that the Snyder Hill tower in the Punxsutawney area is “pretty well overloaded as far as equipment on the tower itself.” He said any improvements in that area require the replacement of the tower.
“With this opportunity we’re looking at that as well to be able to do that, and to really move the county, as far as the 911 and emergency management side, way into the future. Leave it better for the next group of people that’s going to maintain and run it,” Zents said. “I think the technology that’s out there today is so much better than what we had when we built this system many years ago.”