BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson Co. Commissioners addressed a recent report from the Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim Defoor’s office on an audit that was conducted on the county’s Children and Youth Services Department to better help the county improve how it protects vulnerable children.
The audit was a routine one for the department, but the county requested a look into the contractor work specifically, and found the county’s use of a contractor, Service Access Management (SAM), was not meeting the needs of the community. The Co. Commissioners entered into a contract with SAM in 2018 because of issues with recruiting and staffing for the agency.
“The audit found the agency director moved from the county’s employment to the contractor’s payroll, leaving no county employee in charge of the agency. This presented potential conflicts of interest, the potential for gaps in service and did not comply with Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ (DHS) regulations,” read the auditor general’s report.
The county has since dissolved this contact with SAM for the CYS department in January 2021.
“Jefferson County took action to end this contract with Service Access Management (SAM) in January of 2021, and asked the Auditor General to look into the associated performance,” Commissioner Scott North said. “The Auditor General’s report confirms that Jefferson County’s ending the contract was the correct step. The AG’s Office was also asked to look into the entire service period of the contract, which is not yet complete.”
The North said that staffing is still an issue for the department, but the issue was not resolved under the contractor. When the contract with SAM was dissolved, employees were given the opportunity to be employed with the county, and some came from SAM to the county and others left the county to remain employed with SAM.
“We did offer all the contracted people the ability to stay. Some stayed, some didn’t and vice versa, we had some county staff that went with the contracted company,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
“We have staff that is under strength, so we’re continuing to have the same issues as far as properly staffing the department,” North said.
He added this is a common issue for the surrounding counties as well. When asked about concerns related to the quality control of how CYS cases are handled in the county, North said “Whatever was in the contract, whatever it did and didn’t do ended over a year ago.” He said there has been good cooperation with the DHS, and they have been assisting the county and providing guidance and direction through the transition.
The DHS is a constant and welcome presence with regard to the CYS department, and North said it has been very helpful
“Speaking directly to concerns about care for children, especially those who are in the most vulnerable kind of situation, we aren’t permitting any lapses in that quality,” North said.
He also mentioned there is still work being done behind the scenes that he said it was “premature to get into the details,” but that it’s intended to help the department’s ability to recruit and maintain more staff.
“The biggest challenge we have is getting the right number of staff. We have people carrying a heavy caseload and it’s important to get the right number of staff so the caseloads are more appropriate” North said.
When asked how the staffing shortage impacts case workers who might have a conflict of interest with a case, North said he didn’t know specifically how it would be handled, but said there is enough staff that the case should be handed to a fellow caseworker. He said he is not aware of this occurring, but that it easily could.
“I would imagine the process would be to handoff to a fellow caseworker,” North said.
“I think everybody here would agree, we have a lot of confidence in the people upstairs, even though they are understaffed right now, they work very, very hard and they very much want to make sure things go as planned,” Commissioner Herb Bullers added.
North said the county is working through the current situation with the intent of keeping staff in house. He is hoping that once some of the previously mentioned initiatives come together, there will be an improvement in the staffing issues.