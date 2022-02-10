BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed the possible tolling of Interstate-80, their participation in the stakeholder meeting that was held at Hickory Grove, and what it would mean for the community.
The topic was initially brought up by Jamie Lefever, director of the Jefferson County Department of Economic Development. She said she is involved in a coalition with Clarion against the possible tolling.
“We realize our bridges need fixed, but the idea of tolling people, especially locally businesses and what not, could see an economic downside and furthermore we don’t want to see trucks coming through downtown brookville,” Lefever said.
She said there will be another meeting soon to discuss how to get their voice out against the tolling. In working with politicians and chambers of commerce across the state, the initiative is working to find another way to fix bridges without implementing tolling.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said some of the bridges are inspected yearly, and most of them are every two years, but that these are only county owned bridges. The commissioners were unsure about township bridges.
“It’s not only a tolling issue, it is a diversion issue. The roads cannot necessarily handle trucks coming through… the traffic itself would be a nightmare as you see when there’s an accident. That could be your everyday life,” Lefever said.
The group is considering putting together a resolution for counties to look at that she might bring before the commissioners at a later date.
Commissioner Herb Bullers used Lefever’s update as an opportunity to voice the board’s own concern and opposition to tolling.
“The commissioners have definitely been opposed to this, and we’ve voiced it. We were to the school that night, and I’m sure everybody out there understood what Jeff and Scott and I were thinking as far as this toll goes,” Bullers said.
Commissioner Scott North said they expressed their “vehement opposition” when attending the stakeholder meeting. They have also reached out to their legislators, and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to communicate and work with.
“We pointed out to PennDOT very clearly the anticipated downturn and negative impact of tolling any of these bridges and that we are unquestionably against this and that’s been expressed and repeated to PennDOT and our legislation,” North said.
He also said if PennDOT insists on tolling, they offered an alternative of exempting local traffic from Jefferson County and the counties adjacent to it, like Clarion and Clearfield counties. He said it’s not just their people, it’s their region that will be affected.
“And I think it’s been proven over time that tolling bridges, the money –it isn’t taken care of to the fact that it does what it’s supposed to do. They’ve proved that through history,” Bullers added.
The commissioners do not know the precise schedule for the replacement of the bridge, but were told the bridge would only be tolled for 10 year, but are skeptical that would be the case.The plans that were shared with them were to have camera capture license plates, and the send the bill for the toll out through the license and registration information. North said that is what was told to them, but that plans can change and he was not speaking for PennDOT.
“Our concern is that this thing will become perpetual and the local impact won’t be temporary, it will be permanent,” North said. Our position is uncompromising on this. We think the tolling is a negative impact to the community, and any community…”
Lefever said the request for proposal to construct the tolling was meant to be opened last week. She also said the P3 board is a private partnership, which allows decision making without going through typical channels, as she understands it. She also said something the initiative she is involved in is looking into is the legality of the use of the P3 Initiative.
It was noted last year during a public hearing with PennDOT officials in Clarion that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is currently involved in a lawsuit dating back to 2018 related to use of the same federal bridge exemption. Rhode Island DOT used the RhodeWorks program, and were similarly relying on a provision that newly reconstructed bridges can be converted into toll facilities.