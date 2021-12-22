BROOKVILLE — Two awards were presented during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday to Beth Sawyer and Chris Clark for their time and service to the county in their respective positions.
The two were presented with Certificates of Appreciation. Sawyer was the first to receive her certificate, recognizing her 18 years as a local American Red Cross representative.
“So, on behalf of the commissioners and the whole county, thank you,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
Sawyer’s time as a representative with the Red Cross will officially come to and end on Friday, Dec. 17.
“It has been a true pleasure to work with the Red Cross and to serve the residents of Jefferson County. The Red Cross continues to need volunteers, so if you’re interested in volunteering we definitely, desperately need volunteers. It’s a great organization to volunteer with,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer has served as the Disaster Program Specialist of the American Red Cross, Pennsylvania Heartland Chapter.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the commissioners, you’ve always supported us at the Red Cross and me personally, so thank you for that. Huge shout out to Tracy (Zents), it was kind of a rocky start, but Tracy always welcomed me with open arms and definitely educated me on emergency response, and has been a true peer to go to. And Chris (Clark) and his staff at the 911 center have always supported us in the middle of the night when we need that verification,” Sawyer said.
Clark was presented with his certificate for his time spent serving on the inaugural statewide 911 Advisory Board, as his term is up at the end of this year. Clark served on the board for six years, as an appointed person is allowed a maximum of three consecutive two-year terms. His first term began in 2015 as a Gubernatorial appointment.
“We appreciate what you did for the region, and especially Jefferson County and everything that you do everyday,” Pisarcik said.
Clark was one of two people representing class five, six, seven and eight counties. He said it’s a committee that looks at the entire state, and while he was representing a specific class of counties, he said even these were a diverse group of counties.
“That’s the biggest function of the board members, to evaluate information developed by subcommittees that are developed for operational standards, technical standards. I’m actually on the sub-committee for funding decisions on that level. So, expertise is put on all these subcommittees that then recommend things to the board and PEMA. The board then takes it a step further and authorizes and votes for those decisions to recommend to PEMA. And then PEMA has the ultimate decision. They can go with the decision of the board, or part of the decision,” Clark said.
Clark could serve on the board again if he was chosen, as long as it’s not consecutive with his previous three terms, or in another capacity on the board. He said there’s many different positions on the board so each organization has their say.
“It was a great learning experience… We went from a system that was developed in the 90s and early 2000s, and when I say systems, I mean technology standards and so forth, and took something that was stuck in the 90s and brought it up into the 21st century. Again, technical standards, we’re on the cusp right now of next generation 911. Our region’s going to be the first to go on ‘Next Generation 911’ here in spring, early summer, which brings 911 delivery on a more standardized, more modern backbone,” Clark said.
Clark called it a “regional type approach,” saying that 911 delivery is going to occur through fiber networks and geo-verification process. This means when a 911 call is placed, it will be sent to centralized points for distribution, and will be geo-verified based on mapping to know which 911 center to send the call to.
He said this is how the computer aided dispatch systems work, and will better get calls to the correct 911 center.