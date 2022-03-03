BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting two petition signing events coming up in March for those wishing to run in the primary in May.
A nomination petition is filed by candidates seeking to appear on a Primary Ballot.
In March, two petition-signing events will be available to registered Democrats living in Jefferson County. Candidates for U.S. Senate and House, the Governor of the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania Senate and House, and other offices have been invited to provide petitions.
In Punxsutawney, petitions may be signed on Tuesday, March 8, between 4-8 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 238 East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney.
Snacks will be available. The Club’s cash bar will be open.
In Brookville, petitions may be signed on Thursday, March 10, between 4-7 p.m., at the office of Kerith Strano Taylor Esq., PC, 340 Main Street, Brookville. Refreshments will be available.
The Petitioning Signing Period, which previously had been suspended by the PA Supreme Court due to Redistricting issues, has now been set as February 25 –March 14.
Primary Elections, for each political party in PA, remain as scheduled on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Those interested can contact John Adduci, Secretary, at jeffersoncountypadems@gmail.com