BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson Co. Commissioners have entered into an agreement for professional consulting services with HRG, Inc. and the Pennsylvania Economy League to complete a Strategic Management Plan for $79,995 with a 10 percent match from the county.
Director of Community Development Ben White said the county will be paying for this plan with money it received from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. He said HRG was the low proposal for the project.
“So moving forward, they’ll be completing a strategic plan for the county looking at all the county’s resources, departments, developing a five five year plan moving forward looking at all the all the various financials and administrative capacities, and then coming up with plan for that. Also, after the plan is completed, that opens up more opportunities for grant funding in the future for whatever the plan recommends,” White said.
While the cost of the plan is $79,995, the matching funds required by the DCED vary for each municipality. White said Jefferson County was able to get the lowest matching requirement at just 10 percent. The county will only pay about $7,999 for the plan.
“I’d like to say that this is a great benefit to the county and the county is not only benefiting from specifically, your excellent work in this regard, Ben taking that $79,000 contract essentially making the $7,900 contract to us, the potential impact going forward, as the plan identifies issues that need attention, that match carries forward,” Commissioner Scott North said. “The potential impact of Ben White’s good work in this regard could be easily, certainly into the hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of dollars in the bank.”
This is because the 10 percent match that White secured with the DCED grant will be carried on to any grants the county applies for to cover projects identified by the strategic plan.
“Whenever the county did a grant application for this project, we had to do a narrative to determine for the DCED to determine what the match requirement would be for the county. So the determination was 10 percent for this strategic plan. So moving forward, whenever the plan is completed, and there’s other funding source opportunities later on, the county’s match will continue to be the 10 percent,” White said.
North said the commissioners and White had a meeting with the organization, and that he is expecting progress reports and updates from them as the plan is worked on. He said they are a “fairly comprehensive review.”
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said the county previously had a strategic plan done in 2004 or 2005, and then updated it in 2012. North said the bottom line is the county’s approach to this will save money.