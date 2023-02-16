PUNXSUTAWNEY – On Friday, State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced that 22 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout Jefferson and Indiana counties have qualified to receive approximately $273,598 from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“From educating the public on fire safety to responding to vehicle crashes and medical assistance calls, volunteer recruitment, and seemingly endless fundraising, the day-to-day responsibilities of our irreplaceable emergency responders are much more diverse, difficult and demanding than most people realize,” said Smith. “I will continue to use my role as your state representative to support these self-sacrificing citizens who put their lives on the line to keep our communities, homes and loved ones safe from harm.”
Initiated by the PA General Assembly in 2000, this statewide grant program is open to all fire, ambulance and rescue companies across the Commonwealth. All funding comes from the proceeds of slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training or debt reduction.
The following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies serving the 66th District and the amount of their grant awards:
Jefferson County
- Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, $13,089.
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $14,071.
- Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,861.
- Central Fire Department, $13,335.
- Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, $11,861.
- Jefferson County EMS, $10,000.
- Lindsey Fire Company, $15,000.
- McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $13,826.
- Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,861.
- Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,106.
- Pinecreek Township Volunteer Firemens Association, $11,861.
- Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, $13,335.
- Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $8,700.
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $12,106.
- Summerville Volunteer Firemens Association, $11,861.
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
- Sykesville Ambulance Service, $10,000.
Indiana County
- Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, $14,071.
- Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company, $12,106.
- Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, $12,352.
- Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, $13,335.
- Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, $11,861.