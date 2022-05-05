FALLS CREEK — The next Household Hazardous Waste collection event is coming up at the Goodwill Donation Center in Falls Creek on May 7.
This will be the first HHW collection hosted using the new waste company, Noble Environment. The drive-thru collection will be 101 Preston Way in Falls Creek.
Registration is still open, and Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper said she is getting phone calls for this daily. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but those recycling must be signed up for one of the available time slots.
“The only negative thing I’m finding is that people are calling the number and getting through to a voicemail. So then, people freak out thinking they’re not getting registered. So, they’re calling me, and I take few minutes and just get them registered online,” Cooper said.
Those interested in registering for a time to drop off material to the HHW collection can register online at www.nobleenviro.com or call 412-567-6566.
The costs for recycling various material under Noble Environment are as follows:
- $0.25 per pound –Freon containing devices
- $0.40 per pound –Non-video display electronics
- $0.60 per pound –Televisions and monitors
- $0.65 per pound –Waste paint
- $0.75 per pound –Universal wastes (bulbs/batteries, ect.)
- $1 per pound –Household hazardous waste
- $7 per pound –Propane cylinders
Accepted household hazardous waste/chemicals are paint/workshop products, automotive products, cleaning products, lawn and garden products, pesticides, car/household batteries, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes and flammables.
Accepted electronic and freon waste include televisions, computers, printers, phones, AC units, dehumidifiers, mini fridges, microwaves, laptops and more.
Prohibited items are explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, large appliances, pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, mercury containing devices, elemental mercury and compressed gas and tires.
The change to the new vendor came after the previously used vendor ECS&R unexpectedly went out of business following some issues with the last collection day. Noble Environment was chosen as the best candidate in the area to handle such a collection.
“Noble is the only one in this part of the state that can manage both electronics and HHW. Other companies in this area handle only electronics; since we want to collect both, it is more feasible to work with one vendor,” Cooper said.