BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society hosted the Hickory Grove fourth grade class at Scripture Rocks Park on Monday, May 23.
Some 120 students had a great time at five different stations throughout the park. The students always have a lot of great questions and a lot of energy climbing on the biggest boulders.
Presentations were made by board members, JCHC Staff and area professionals. Christina Shrewsbury lent her talents as a singer and musician to entertain the students; Jessica Pierce, Dept. Conservation & Natural Resources Forester from Butler led the Forest Trees Tour; Ken Burkett (Staff) manned the Native American Rock shelter, complete with authentic artifacts; Board members Eric Armstrong and Ron Shrewsbury led “The Rocks” Tour, telling the story of Douglas Stahlman, the engraver of the boulders; and Kat Lyons (Staff) led the Native Plant –Pollinator Pond presentation.
Students learn some history through Christina’s songs of Civil War era days; they hear how Stahlman engraved the boulders and why; they learn about different species of trees, past lumbering and subsequent conservation efforts; they are captivated by the Native American artifacts and how they lived; and the pond critters always steal the show at the pollinator/pond habitat. Kids love tadpoles, frogs and salamanders! We can’t wait to receive their thank-you cards and what they liked best at the Park.
We look forward to next year’s class and we invite any area or regional schools or organizations who would like a similar environmental and cultural history education program to contact us to arrange for a presentation.
Call JCHS at 814-849-0077, or visit us online at jchconline.org or scripturerocks.com, or drop in to see us at the History Center at 172-176 Main St., Brookville. We are also on facebook and Instagram.com/jchconline!