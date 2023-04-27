BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County 911 Center workers were recently celebrated at the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting for the recently passed National Telecommunicators Week, as well as receiving the Presidents Cup from the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
County EMA Director Tracy Zents spoke before the commissioners about National Telecommunicators Week, a week to recognize the 911 staff. He said this took place during all the major wildfires, so they worked very hard that week.
Zents said he wanted to acknowledge everything these workers do on a day-to-day basis and recognized them for the awards recently received from the Brookville Chamber of Commerce. The department was presented with the President’s Cup Award and Senate and House citations on behalf of the work they do.
“We have a really great team up there, and it’s not just the 911 dispatchers, its the EMA personnel too, because when it gets busy on the 911 floor, these girls come up and help answer calls, help us get a hold of utility companies, whatever we need based on the situation,” Zents said.
He said he wanted to thank them for everything they do, for the team and for the county.
Zents also thanked the commissioners for their support and dedication given to the EMA department “to be able to do what we need to do for our residents of the county.”
911 Department Director Chris Clark also attended the meeting, adding his own praise to the department.
“Our staff really goes above and beyond on a daily basis, sometimes, what they need to do,” Clark said.
He gave an example of someone calling in for “something goofy” like directions, yet the staff still takes the time to help this person through their issue or get in contact with who they need. He said even when the department is busy, the staff still steps up to help such people out.
“They truly love the job, the ones that are there truly love the job and that’s why they do it,” Clark said.
Commissioner Scott North followed this by saying the residents are “very fortunate” to have the staff and leadership of both the 911 center and emergency management.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to see the work that whole team does,” North said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also congratulated the department on its award from the chamber, saying he wasn’t able to be there, but that it was well deserved. He also said he listens to the scanner often and that during those busy weeks, even the administration was answering calls. He said they “don’t get enough thank yous.”