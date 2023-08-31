BROOKVILLE — First responders and Jefferson County Jail staff participated in a training exercise recently to simulate a severe weather event affecting the jail, bringing all necessary agencies together to practice emergency readiness.
Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley and Jail Warden Dustin Myers spoke about the training during the Jail Board meeting recently. Further details were provided by Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents.
“This exercise was to test our strengths and gaps regarding mass casualty incidents that may occur in the county. The scenario chosen was a weather event that hit in the area of the county jail. Not only did we have the jail participate in the exercise, but also Penn Highlands Brookville as they received ‘simulated’ patients from this exercise to test their surge capacity,” said Zents.
Agencies that participated in the exercise included Zent’s own department as well as the jail, county commissioners, Pinecreek, Brookville and Warsaw Twp. volunteer fire companies, Jefferson County EMS and Brockway Area EMS, Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital, the coroner’s office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Jefferson County probation officers, Clarion County Office of Emergency Services and PEMA Western Region.
Bartley mentioned the training during the Jail Board meeting, during which all three commissioners were present and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley.
Absent from the meeting were Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg, Judge John Foradora, and District Attorney Jeff Burkett. Bartley said the training was beneficial for all involved.
“I will say we’ve all learned from it, which we did that drill to figure out where we needed to correct ourselves at. I think it was a great training opportunity for us… I think it ran really smooth. Everybody learned something, I believe and we’re definitely looking to make it a lot better,” Bartley said.
As part of the Northwest Central PA Emergency Response Group that Jefferson County and Clarion County are a part of, the Clarion County Mass Casualty Trailer was used in the exercise as a “triage center” for several of the patients that were injured, prior to their relocating to the hospital for further treatment, according to Zents. “Victims” were volunteers from several of the County offices who participated as “inmates.”
“We are now going to take our notes from the exercise and develop an after action plan where we will identify what strengths were shown during the exercise and where we need to concentrate on improvements for future responses. Everyone that participated did an excellent job and the training that all participants have keeps us all safe and ready to protect our county residents at a moment’s notice,” Zents said.
This exercise allowed each department to demonstrate how they will respond in such a natural disaster situation, similar to the active shooter exercise that was conducted at the county courthouse last year. Bartley gave Zents credit for setting up the training exercise, saying it was “a fantastic job as usual.” Commissioner Scott North said it created a complex situation to consider with all the agencies, dealing with a possibly compromised building, injured inmates and staff, all from one instance.