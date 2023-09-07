BROOKVILLE — The annual senior picnic, sponsored by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, will be held Friday, September 15, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
“The senior picnic and health fair you all know and love it back this fall,” Molly McNutt, AAA executive director, said. “We have over 30 vendors coming to share health and wellness information and a UPMC mobile health bus for health screenings.”
In addition to these opportunities, there will be prizes and many other surprises.
Ice cream treats will be offered at a truck from The Meadows and a boxed lunch will be served at noon.
Seniors planning to attend the picnic are asked to register by calling the AAA office at 814-849-3096 or their local senior center: Brookville, 814-849-3391; Reynoldsville, 814-653,2522; Brockway, 814-265-1719; or Punxsutawney, 814-938-8376.