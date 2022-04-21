BROOKVILLE — The staff of the Jefferson County 911 Center celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, spotlighting various 911 operators on Facebook and attending the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Chris Clark, deputy director of Jefferson County Emergency Management Service and director of the Jefferson County 911 Center, addressed the commissioners about the week.
Held from April 10-16, he said this is a week set aside every year to “recognize the men and women that answer emergency calls through the 911 center, non-emergency calls as well, among other things.” Clark said this line of public service is often forgotten when it comes to emergency services.
“Whenever they’re called upon a lot of times they’re the forgotten responder whenever it comes to people’s needs and help, but the telecommunicators are the first line of defense in somebody’s darkest hour or darkest moment, the worst moment of their life. There’s been a lot of that lately,” Clark said.
As a way of celebrating the 911 dispatchers, the department has been posting spotlights of the employees to the Facebook page, Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
Clark said the dispatchers were given lunch during the week, but that Jefferson County is going to continue to recognize the workers throughout the month of April, “just to extend our appreciation to our people.”
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett also attended the meeting and gave his compliments to the agency for their work. He said he often listens to 911 calls at his job.
“I just want to compliment the agency on their calmness, their competence, their professionalism when they’re dealing with very frantic people many times, and how they get help dispatched to them very quickly, and they do a good job,” Burkett said.
He said the dispatchers also receive appreciation from organizations like STAT MedEvac and others that work directly with the dispatchers during emergencies. The week is a nice way to recognize the employees for the hard work they do and the stressful conditions they do it under.