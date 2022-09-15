BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners received an update from the North Central Regional Planning Commission at the meeting Tuesday morning, which centered on its newest program focused on providing funding sources for municipal projects and the progress with those projects.
North Central is primarily a community and economic development agency, and most of its programs are geared toward such goals.
Jim Chorney with North Central spoke about the newest program, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Community Capacity Program. North Central did a call out for projects for this program about five months ago.
“This position was brought on to try and help our local officials submit for federal and state grants. When we did our initial call for projects we had 52 applications come in,” Chorney said.
Of these 52 projects, 13 have already been submitted to funding sources, and an additional five submitted to ARC for funding. The rest are in various stages of needing information. He said the primary issue is finding matching funds, but North Central is looking for other funding sources to mitigate the required match or find other other funding.
“We continue to work with them to just get those to the point that they can be submitted to a funding source,” Chorney said.
Chorney said in the past North Central was limited to using ARC or the Economic Development Administration. The new grant has provided more ability to look beyond those traditional funding sources. Some applications are going into DCNR, PennDOT, as well as the normal sources.
“We’ll still work with the applicant to see if they get denied any particular funding source, if there’s a secondary one that might be applicable to what their project is. Where we typically go first is what seems to make the best connection with that funding source,” Chorney said.
He said North Central will also hold those projects that might get denied to see if applying again next year will get funding. He said the nice thing with ARC now is there is not a specific window to apply for funding, it has an open funding window for North Central to apply whenever a project is ready.
Chorney said North Central is also going to be doing a study in the fall to see if there’s opportunities to expand its program of where it lends money to. He said it will be looking to fill any gaps in funding that might exist.
Chorney said North Central has the opportunity to showcase this program to ARC as the Federal Co-Chair Gayle Canchin is coming to the local development district meeting at the Elk Visitors Center this year.
“It’s intended for us to talk to our counterparts about some of the programs we have that may be unique or different from what they offer,” Chorney said.
Manchin will come to hear some of the results of this program, visit the PA Wilds at the Kinzua Visitor’s Center and a visit to Penn Highlands DuBois because of some funding ARC has invested there. Chorney said it’s a great opportunity to bring someone of her position to the region and showcase some of the positives.
North Central also applied for the State Small Business Credit Initiative in the hopes of expanding its lending program. This program is focused on small businesses, so North Central is hoping to hear back by the end of October.
Finally, within North Central’s partnership for regional economic performance, it had the opportunity to expand the program and submitted an application for a significant increase in funding. Chorney is hoping to hear back about this in the coming months as well.