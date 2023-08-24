BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners passed several motions related to grant funding and programs in the county during their meeting Tuesday morning. Commissioners also gave a brief update on tourism promotion in the county.
The first motion was to enter a grant agreement with the state for $365,222 for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Director of Development Ben White spoke on this, saying it was funding for several county projects.
The first project is the waterline replacement project in Corsica along Pine and Maple streets. It is also additional funding for the continuation of the Punxsutawney Community Center project.
“There’s funding delegated to that project from other CDBG project years, but we had bid the project out and bids were way over the project price, so Punxsy Borough decided to put more money toward that project, so there’s additional funding in there for that,” White said.
The second was a grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for $77,000 for the PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund Program. The motion also authorizes the chairman of the county commissioners to execute all grant contract documents with the agency.
White said this program is mainly used to assist property owners with emergency repairs like roof and furnace replacements.
“Things that need done very quickly because of an urgent need, so this program has helped out a variety of different housing owners over the years,” White said.
The grant is required to benefit low to moderate income people, and each year the thresholds for those requirements change. The grant also takes into consideration how many people live in a household.
There is an application process to go through to find out if an applicant meets qualification.
PAGO update
The commissioners also provided a brief update on the continued decertification process of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) as the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA). Commissioner Scott North said the county would continue to accept responses from municipalities until the end of the month, but by the final count, 85 percent of the population have approved of the decertification.
“There are still some that we haven’t heard from, and even after the end of the month the boroughs and townships are welcome and encouraged to speak… whenever they see fit to act, we will hear it,” North said.
The county received “a very good response” to an ad for a director of tourism, and has “many well-qualified candidates,” according to North. The county is reviewing the respondents.
Dobson Road bridge removal
The commissioners also adopted resolution number 2023-07 approving an amendment to the PennDOT reimbursement agreement for the removal of the Dobson Road bridge. This work is 100 percent funded by PennDOT.
White said the project was completed several years ago to remove the bridge near Worthville. Since the removal, there have been additional regulations from the state now requiring PennDOT to create a cul-de-sac on each side of the road for drivers to turn around when they get to where the bridge used to be.