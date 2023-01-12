BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners gave some brief additional thoughts and comments about the EMS crisis discussed at a county-wide meeting last Thursday during their meeting Tuesday morning.
The commissioners all attended the meeting last Thursday, and offered the plan of creating a working group of municipal leaders and EMS workers to seek a solution. This is still a plan in progress, getting the working group together.
“Once we get our feet under us, it’s going to have to get concerted attention until we have some direction or we develop direction. The important thing is that we bring the right people to the table so we come up with an answer that makes sense for us,” said Commissioner Scott North.
He further said Jefferson County is not alone in this capacity, especially in rural counties, who are all experiencing lack of resources and personnel. The county has been approached by Clarion County about discussions on the topic as well, and are considering also reaching out to Clearfield County about how it is handling the crisis.
North also gave credit to Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents for taking the initiative to arrange the presentation last week.
“That was his (Zents) initiative and his leadership being applied,” North said.
The commissioners have been meeting in a working group since September with the ambulance services and other key players to work toward a solution. He said bringing in the municipal leaders last week was Zents’ work.
North further said that those municipalities that didn’t attend the presentation will also be reached out to, saying their lack of attendance does not indicate a lack of interest to him.
“They may have had other obligations, and we’re going to need every municipality to be involved and aware. This is a municipal government problem and we want to facilitate the solution,” North said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik agreed this is a municipal issue, and that it’s up to those leaders to name their first responders by law. He said the commissioners have also discussed QRS responders in the last week, as these are often the first responders in townships.
North said the county is feeling the sense of urgency to accomplish a solution, but are also being careful to do so in a way without causing damage, something he said is easy for the government to do.