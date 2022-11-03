BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners entered an agreement recently for legal services related to the litigation filed by Arcon Contracting, Inc. in 2019 following the renovation project at the Jefferson County Jail.
The commissioners approved the agreement with McNees Wallace and Nurick LLC to provide legal services to the county in the defense of litigation filed by Arcon Contracting, Inc. and Crabtree Rohrbaugh and Associates arising out of the construction of the county’s prison facility. The attorneys will be hired at an hourly rate of $460 for lead attorney and $372 for assistant lead attorney.
In a previous story published in the Jeffersonian Democrat in January, 2019, Arcon Contracting, of New Kensington, who did the jail expansion/renovation, had served the county with papers for a lawsuit the previous December.
County Commissioner at the time, Jack Matson, said the contractor was suing the county for a number of things, but that the commissioners felt confident that the company’s claims were unjustified.
During the construction at the jail in 2017, the completion date was pushed back from April 1 to Sept. 6, with no explanation to the delay from the contractor. It was reported by the Jeffersonian Democrat at the time that “The contractor does face financial penalties if the project is not completed on time. Setree said the county is retaining 5 percent or about $210,000.”
Chief Clerk Karen Lupone confirmed the legal services were hired for this same lawsuit. There were no further comments from the commissioners at this time.