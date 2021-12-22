BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners adopted the 2022 budget with no tax increase during their meeting Tuesday morning, following an explanation by Veronica McNutt, the director of finance.
McNutt explained the basics of the budget with total revenues and deficits that are included. The total general fund revenues are $15,134,888 and the total expenditures are $15,623,208. This leaves the county with a deficit of $488,320, which will be paid for from the restricted fund balance, according to McNutt.
“So, we are not requesting a tax increase for 2022, and the deficit is largely due to the healthcare insurance coverage continuing to rise,” McNutt said.
The Liquid Fuel Expenditure Budget is $182,076, and the Debt Service Expenditure Budget is $1,225,800.
“We need to thank Veronica, this is her third, fourth, fifth one, so good job. It’s becoming more difficult to do these budgets. We’ll continue to work hard, but thank you Veronica for all your hard work,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
The total revenues for all budgeted funds was listed as $29,664,605, and the total expenditures of all budgeted funds is $30,306,572. This leaves a total deficit of $641,967.
The budget was passed by the commissioners.
Jefferson Place and swearing in
The commissioners also said the first floor of Jefferson Place is to be completed within the next couple of weeks.
“We have a meeting scheduled there for Jan. 10, so I’m sure that it will be done. They’re working at finalizing little touchup things. To my knowledge, everything has come in like doors and all the little things that were being held up,” said Herb Bullers, commissioner.
The commissioners’ meetings will be held downstairs in the multi-purpose room once it’s complete.
The swearing in ceremony for county officials will be held Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. in the large courtroom. County Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg will be sworn in on Dec. 20 at 11:45 a.m. because he is unable to attend the other ceremony.